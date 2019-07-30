BodyGuardz Repositions to Expand Protective Product Offering

Leader in mobile protection broadens focus to more fully protect a life worth living

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced a brand refresh. The new look and feel comes on the heels of a period of rapid growth for the company as it adjusts its position to keep up with consumer demand and prepare for expansion into new markets. The company has become well known for its high-quality mobile device protection and was one of only a handful of brands in this category to experience growth over the last year.



“Our priority has always been to give people peace of mind that the things they care about are protected,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BGZ brands, the parent company of BodyGuardz. “Our expanded mission to provide protection for a life worth living will allow BodyGuardz to continue to provide exceptional mobile protection while also opening new opportunities to add other forms of protection to our customers’ lives.”

BodyGuardz was the first company to introduce glass screen protection into the U.S. market. Since its founding, the company has become a global leader, offering a wide variety of products, including high-impact phone cases, iPad cases, and screen protectors to consumers around the world.

“As one of the industry’s original device-protection companies, BodyGuardz has managed to stay ahead of an inundated market by creating quality products that our customers can rely on,” Feller said. “We look forward to continuing to lead the market in this space as we work to expand into new markets in the near future.”

Though the core mission of the company has not changed, the vision has widened to focus on protecting more of the world around you. That larger vision will be realized as a wide offering of new products is launched later this year. Those wanting updates on when these products will be available are encouraged to follow the company on Facebook and Instagram .

The new logo and branding materials can be found at bodyguardz.com/rebrand-pr.html

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting BodyGuardz .

About Parent Company BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .

