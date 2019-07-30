Covetrus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 results the morning of Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM EDT, during which Covetrus President and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Shaw, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christine T. Komola, will review the second quarter results.



To access the live webcast of the conference call and the corresponding slide presentation, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Covetrus website: https://www.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations . An archived edition of the earnings conference call will also be posted on the Covetrus website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 6694234. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through August 27, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay confirmation code is 6694234.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expenses, expectations, intentions, trends in our business, our liquidity, product development and improvements, and other matters. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, and those additional risks and factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors.” Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

Nicholas Jansen, Investor Relations

nicholas.jansen@covetrus.com

(207) 550-8106

Kiní Schoop, Public Relations

kini.schoop@covetrus.com

(207) 550-8018



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.