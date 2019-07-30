Hematology Oncology Center, Inc. To Join American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ --

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Hematology Oncology Center, Inc., a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Elyria, Ohio, will be joining AON, effective August 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.





Hematology Oncology Center, Inc. is located at 41201 Schadden Road, Suite 2, Elyria, Ohio 44035. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will enhance their current service offerings for their patients, adding upgraded technology, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, and augmented care management services.

AON CEO, Bradley Prechtl, MBA, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Belagodu Kantharaj, Dr. Jay Sidloski, Dr. Ruben Escuro, Dr. Patrick Litam, and the staff of Hematology Oncology Center, Inc. into American Oncology Network, LLC. Through alliances such as this, AON offers a wider range of services to affiliated practices, enabling community oncologists to provide excellent, value-based care while retaining autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff.”

AON Board Member and Chairman, Dr. Stephen Orman, added, “Recent studies have shown that cancer patients prefer to receive treatment in a local, community-based setting, but also treatment costs are considerably lower than in a hospital. Additionally, AON enables participation with the Oncology Care Model (OCM), which supports and encourages quality care and more coordinated cancer care for patients who are undergoing treatment.”

“Today’s healthcare environment is increasingly complex,” Belagodu Kantharaj, MD explained. “Partnering with AON enables us to continue to provide expert care, and to offer expanded services including the AON in-house pathology lab, which provides critical information typically within 24 hours, and with the highest level of accuracy when determining our patient's treatment plans.”

With a determination to help everyone receive access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most . . . providing the highest quality care for patients.



The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.



AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

