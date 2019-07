Xebec to Announce Q2 Results on August 13 and Host Investor Webinar

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (OTC: XEBEF) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, will announce its Q2, 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019, before the market opens at 8:00AM EDT.



Xebec invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to our webinar where management will discuss Q2 results, followed by a Question and Answer (“Q&A”) period.

Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO will host the webinar alongside our CFO, Louis Dufour, on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at 9:00AM EDT.

Investor Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Time: 9:00AM EDT

Access Investor Webinar

Click or paste the link below in your web browser for registration and follow the online instructions.

Registration URL: https://app.livestorm.co/xebec-adsorption-inc/q2-investor-webinar

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Questions can be asked by typing in the question in the webinar’s console at any time during the presentation and will be answered during the Q&A period.

Access Webinar by Dial-In

If you want to access the webinar by phone, you will first need to complete registration at the URL mentioned above. You’ll then need to access the webinar on the day of to receive a personalized dial-in number and code.

Note that those dialing-in will be in “listen only” mode and unable to participate in our Q&A.

Please visit the following page for further instructions on how to dial-in: https://support.livestorm.co/article/110-dial-in/

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.xebecinc.com .

For more information:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Sandi Murphy, Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

+1 450.979.8718 smurphy@xebecinc.com

Kurt Sorschak, President and Chief Executive Officer

ksorschak@xebecinc.com

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com .

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of management of Xebec with respect to information regarding the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec operations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in Xebec's public documents, including in the most recent annual management discussion and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, Xebec’s capacity to generate revenue growth, limited number of customers, and other factors. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

