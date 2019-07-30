President recommends ambassadors' commitment

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 30 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, recommended to Angolan ambassadors, on Monday, in Luanda, greater commitment in order to dignify the ties of friendship and cooperation that Angola has with its friendly countries.,

The president made the recommendation during the swear in ceremony of newly appointed ambassadors.

“Your work must contribute to reinforce the existing good cooperation and friendship ties between Angola and friendly countries”, said the Head of State.

The swore in ambassadors were, José João Manuel, ambassador to Mozambique, Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão, ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Julia de Assunção Cipriano Machado, to the Republic of Cabo Verde and Miguel da Costa, to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

