Susan Kenney Certified as a Brain Health Coach by Amen Clinics

Emergo Recovery Co-Founder and Director of Therapeutic Wellness completes training on the Amen Clinics Method and cultivating brain health through neurobiology and practical neuroscience

/EIN News/ -- BARRIE, Ontario, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan Kenney , Co-Founder and Director of Therapeutic Wellness at Emergo Recovery , has been certified by Amen Clinics as a Brain Health Coach. The Brain Health Coaching Certification Course , led by Dr. Daniel G. Amen , teaches professionals how to cultivate brain health in the lives of those they serve, including how to use the lessons they’ve learned from the world’s largest database of brain SPECT studies (135,000 scans and growing) and how to implement the Amen Clinics Method into their practice. Through her completion of the course, Susan learned the latest advances in brain-health care as well as comprehensive training on neurobiology and practical neuroscience. With this certification, Emergo Recovery is the only residential recovery and wellness center in Canada with this educational designation and enables Susan to help their clients achieve better outcomes, faster.

“As a Certified Brain Health Coach, and as an affiliate of the Amen Clinics, I am honored to be recognized by this world leading brain-health organization,” said Susan Kenney, Co-Founder and Director of Therapeutic Wellness at Emergo Recovery. “Dr. Amen was instrumental to me in the beginning of my quest for knowledge on how to help people, through a brain focused approach to life empowerment.”

“By focusing on the brain, we can give viable and quantifiable feedback to allow our clients to continue this brain healthy lifestyle,” Susan added. “I’m excited to apply this education to support my own personal health and to further strengthen our unique recovery and wellness program.”

Daniel G. Amen, M.D., is a double board-certified psychiatrist, clinical neuroscientist, brain imaging specialist, distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, New York Times bestselling author, and a pioneer in brain SPECT imaging . Thousands of healthcare professionals and coaches from around the world have become Certified Brain Health Coaches with Dr. Amen’s groundbreaking course. Dr. Amen believes that brain health is the key to all health, happiness, and success. His clinics see over 4,000 patients a month and continue to grow.

Emergo Recovery is Canada’s only “brain-first” residential recovery and wellness center. Specializing in Actualized Recovery ® , they use neuroscience, experiential therapeutic modalities, nutrition, orthomolecular medicine, recovery coaching, positive psychology, exercise, biophilia (nature), and more to help clients on their journey towards recovery and self-discovery. At the heart of their approach is uncovering root causes of symptoms in the brain, and then relieving those symptoms by restoring and balancing brain function. This holistic method of relieving brain-body imbalances makes it easier to recover from a range of conditions, including anxiety , depression , substance abuse , PTSD , post-concussion, OCD, suicide ideation, self-harm, failure to launch , and more.

To learn more about Emergo Recovery, please visit emergorecovery.com and connect with them on LinkedIn .

About Emergo Recovery

