Power Solutions International’s 8.8-liter engine featured by IC Bus during the STN Expo

Navistar’s IC Bus to demonstrate the ease of service on both gasoline and propane platforms during the transportation industry focused event

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International Inc. (“PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified, alternative-fuel power systems, will have its products featured by Navistar’s IC Bus during the STN EXPO conference and trade show on July 30th in the Tuscany Ballroom (Exhibit Hall) of the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nev.



Located in Booth #339, IC Bus will display a PSI 8.8-liter engine with both gasoline and propane configurations. IC Bus will showcase the features of each and demonstrate the ease of service using each fuel type.

PSI’s 8.8-liter engine also provides a fully integrated drop-in engine solution that offers uncompromised power and performance, emissions certification, fuel flexibility and compatibility with Allison transmissions.

“We are excited to continue to support our customer IC Bus, who has been a great partner. Our 8.8-liter gasoline engine is unmatched in power and performance in the industry and we are pleased with its continued growth,” PSI CEO John Miller says.

PSI’s presence at Navistar’s STN Expo booth reflects the strong relationship between the two companies. IC Bus first produced a bus powered by PSI’s 8.8-liter propane engine in 2015, and the first bus with PSI’s 8.8-liter gasoline engine was released in 2018.

Sponsored by School Transportation News, the STN EXPO welcomes transportation professionals from across the country who want to learn about the latest training, products and services in the industry. The event features speakers, workshops and education events as well as more than 130 exhibitors including several of the country’s largest bus OEMs.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI or the Company) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified, alternative-fuel power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers in the industrial and on-road markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines that run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, biogas, gasoline and diesel.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose built for the Class 3 through Class 7 medium duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, which includes work trucks, school and transit buses, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete industrial power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, distributed generation, demand response, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and mobile industrial applications that include forklifts, aerial lifts, industrial sweepers, aircraft ground support, arbor, agricultural and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus™ brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

About IC Bus

IC Bus, LLC of Lisle, Ill., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navistar, Inc. (NYSE:NAV). The nation's largest integrated manufacturer of school buses, IC Bus is a global leader in passenger protection, chassis design, engines and ergonomics. The company is also a producer of commercial buses. All IC Bus™ buses are sold, serviced and supported through a renowned dealer network that offers an integrated customer program encompassing parts, training and service. Additional information is available at www.icbus.com.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com

Source: Power Solutions International, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.