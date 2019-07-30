BOXX Demos Cinema 4D R21 on New Workstation at SIGGRAPH 2019

Visual Effects Producer Powered by Intel® Xeon® W Workstation Purpose-Built for Next Generation of Maxon Cinema 4D

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it will partner with Intel and Maxon to demonstrate Cinema 4D R21 on its APEXX W4L workstation inside booth #1361 at SIGGRAPH 2019, July 30-August 1 in Los Angeles, CA.

Featuring an Intel® Xeon® W-3275, a powerful single socket processor which provides substantial performance increases over previous Intel Xeon W technology, the highly versatile APEXX W4L is an outstanding platform for rendering, simulation, and other GPU-accelerated compute applications.

“It’s critical for VFX artists, animators, and 3D designers to maximize productivity, meet production deadlines, and achieve real ROI,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “By working closely with industry partners Intel and Maxon, and through our innovative integration of the Intel Xeon W-3275, the APEXX W4L provides users with an unparalleled, next generation, Cinema 4D experience.”

The Cinema 4D demonstration will be hosted by creative director and visual effects producer Sabour Amirazodi whose projects include a Shanghai theme park experience, visual effects for Netflix features, interactive animation for a Disney commercial, and music videos for Britney Spears, Ke$ha, The Black Keys, Ariana Grande, and other artists.

“What I’m able to accomplish on the APEXX W4L with a 28-core Intel Xeon W and multiple GPUs is incredible,” says Amirazodi. “It’s a monster that handles anything I throw at it. From fluid dynamics in real time, to massive 3D scenes and render previews in seconds, this is the solution I have been looking for and BOXX is the company I keep going back to.”

The BOXX APEXX W4L at the center of Amirazodi’s demo is equipped with a 28-core (56 thread) Intel Xeon W-3275 processor and 128GB of memory. In addition to the latest Intel processor technology, the powerful workstation includes four NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ GPUs. Purpose-built to accelerate rendering and simulation, APEXX W4L is ideal for motion media applications like Cinema 4D. Intel Xeon 3200 series processors offer up to 4.6GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 64 processor PCIe lanes for more I/O throughput for networking, graphics, and storage, and new Intel Deep Learning Boost for accelerated AI performance. At SIGGRAPH, the APEXX W4L will be joined by other BOXX workstations including the new, ultra-thin GoBOXX SLM.

“Intel continues to innovate and deliver tools, such as Intel® oneAPI RenderingToolkit, that our software partners, artists, and creators demand,” said Jim Jeffers, Sr. Principal Engineer, Sr. Director, Advanced Rendering and Visualization at Intel Corporation. “Creators will be able to take advantage of the BOXX desktop workstations powered by the 28-core Intel Xeon W-3275 and GoBOXX mobile workstations equipped with 8-core Intel® Core™ i9-9880H to accelerate their workflows by reducing the time from rendering to production.”

Rounding out the BOXX demonstrations will be an APEXX Enigma S3 equipped with a 9th gen, Intel® Core™ i7 overclocked to 5.1GHz and dual NVIDIA RTX 6000 GPUs. The world’s fastest workstation, Enigma accelerates video editing, 3D design, and VFX applications. At SIGGRAPH, Enigma will demonstrate the upcoming release of MAGIX VEGAS Pro, the video and audio editing software which directly supports preferred workflows and enhances fast, organic, timeline editing.

“With VEGAS Pro 17, we aim to deliver the best available software program so creators can utilize technologies that reduce limitations on creativity,” said Markus Gunn, VP of Sales, MAGIX. “APEXX Enigma S3 definitely delivers on this front. It keeps VEGAS users in the creative flow with speed and performance that provide editors the freedom to concentrate on their creativity, not their tools.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX W4L, APEXX Enigma S3 or GoBOXX SLM, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

Attachments

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.