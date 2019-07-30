Conspiracy Shrouds Murder Mystery and Limits of Faith Tested on Upliftv Cinema Saturdays

Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks, announces the network premieres of five family-friendly movies this month on Upliftv, a faith-based network offering inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries with a variety of ministries for denominations of all ages. These films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

The Silent Fall

08/03 – 7:00p.m. ET

In AIDS-ravaged South Africa, a doctor in a rural hospital is brutally murdered. Just another killing, or is there something more sinister behind this apparently random death? Thandi Khumalo (Aaliyah Madyun) is a beautiful young doctor working in an AIDS ward who sets out to find out why her colleague was murdered. As Thandi moves closer to discovering who is involved, she uncovers a cold-blooded conspiracy, which has put millions of lives at stake. The Silent Fall is directed by Roger Hawkins and runs 94 minutes.

In God's Time

08/10 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Four broken souls—a pregnant woman, a belligerent homeless man, a doctor whose wife is dying of cancer and an AWOL soldier— find their faith renewed during critical junctures In God’s Time. Directed by Gino Gaetano and Devin J. Dilmore, In God’s Time stars Robert Peters, Bill Porter, Pat Fitz, and Kelci Magel. 101 Exit and The Show Must Go On are producers. In God’s Time runs 90 minutes.

Homecoming

08/17 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Jason is a gifted computer programmer. Except for his longtime friend Julia (Vira Ogburn), the people around him have no idea how talented he actually is because he only performs at a fraction of the level he is capable of. However, when confronted with his past, Jason's world starts to fall apart. Will Jason let God in his life or will he continue down the path toward destruction? Homecoming is directed by Larry Amon and stars Lloyd Collier, Jessie Dulaney, Will Eastham and Dante Sheppard as Jason. Homecoming runs 87 minutes.

Seven Days Away

08/24 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Clayton recommits his heart to serve God after a tragic accident. But when he decides to spend the weekend in Mexico with friends, his world is suddenly turned upside down. Kidnapped and held for ransom, Clayton’s faith is tested during several days of arduous captivity. Will Clayton see freedom again and bring the light and hope of Christ into an impoverished community? Josiah David Warren both directs and stars as Clayton in Seven Days Away. Gary Cairns, David DeLao and Kasha Fauscett costar. Run time is 78 minutes.



Hell and Mr. Fudge

08/31 – 7:00 p.m. ET

In 1970s Alabama, Edward Fudge is a respected small-town preacher known for his conservative views and belief in strict adherence to the bible. But when he is hired to investigate the possible existence of hell, Edward’s whole world becomes unraveled as his community goes against him and his own beliefs about God and hell come into question. Hell and Mr. Fudge is directed by Jeff Wood and stars Mackenzie Astin as Edward Fudge. Run time is 97 minutes.

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

Parables is an on-demand streaming network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment anywhere, on all devices.

For more information about Parables and Upliftv please visit: parables.tv / upliftv.com

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

