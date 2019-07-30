The Future of the Argentinia Defense Industry, 2019 to 2024 - CapEx to Increase at a CAGR of 8.96% Over the Forecast Period
The "Future of the Argentine Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.
The report offers detailed analysis of the Argentine defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
The Argentine defense budget values US$2.7 billion in 2019, and registered a CAGR of -0.39% during the historical period. The on-going modernization and procurement programs of the armed forces, the Falkland Islands territorial dispute with the UK, and participation in peacekeeping missions drove Argentine defense expenditure during 2015-2019. Like many Latin American countries, Argentina is increasing its defense expenditure at a robust pace.
Scope
- The Argentine defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Argentine defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.
- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.
- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.
- Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Argentine defense industry.
Companies Mentioned
- Fabrica Argentina de Aviones
- Astillero Ro Santiago
- CITEDEF
- INVAP SE
- Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares
- Tandanor
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- What is this Report About?
- Definitions
- Summary Methodology
- About the author
- Executive Summary
- Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities
- Current Market Scenario
- Primary Threat Perception
- Military Doctrine and Strategy
- Equipment of Argentine Military
- Procurement Programs
- Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019-2024
- Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario
- Political and Strategic Alliances
- Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast
- Argentina Defense Expenditure is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.63% over the Forecast Period
- Falkland Islands Dispute, Modernization of Armed Forces and Contributions to International Peacekeeping Missions are the Main Factors Driving Argentina's Defense Expenditure
- Defense Expenditure as percentage of GDP Will Increase Marginally over the Forecast Period
- Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation
- Argentina Defense Budget Split between Capital and Revenue Expenditure
- Capital Expenditure to Increase at a CAGR of 8.96% over the Forecast Period
- Per Capita Defense Expenditure is Expected to Increase over the Forecast Period
- Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast
- Argentina's Homeland Security Expenditure is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 14.33% over the Forecast Period
- Threat of terrorism and human and drug trafficking will drive homeland security expenditure
- Benchmarking with Key Global Markets
- Argentine Defense Expenditure to Increase at a CAGR of 8.89% over the Forecast Period
- Argentine Defense Expenditure is One of the Highest in Latin American Countries
- Argentina's Defense Budget as Percentage of GDP to Reach 0.7% by 2024
- Market Opportunities: Key Trends
- Top 10 Defense Market Categories by Value (US$ Million), Forecast Period Projections
- Land-based
- Airborne
- APC
- Defense Procurement Market Dynamics
- Import Market Dynamics
- Argentine Defense Imports Anticipated to Increase over the Forecast Period
- The US was a Major Arms Supplier to Argentina during 2014-2018
- Aircraft Account for the Majority of Argentine Arms Imports
- Export Market Dynamics
- Argentina has Negligible Arms Exports
- Industry Dynamics
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyer: Low
- Bargaining Power of Supplier: High
- Barrier to Entry: Medium
- Intensity of Rivalry: Low to Medium
- Threat of Substitution: Low
- Market Entry Strategy
- Market Regulation
- Offset Policy Aids the Development of the Domestic Defense Industry
- Open Foreign Direct Investment Policy
- Market Entry Route
- Budget Process
- Procurement Policy and Process
- Foreign Military Sales is an Effective Entry Route for Foreign Defense Companies
- Joint Product Development and Military Collaborations Provide Market Entry Opportunities
- Key Challenges
- Small Defense Budget and Limited Technological Capability Limit Market Entry for Foreign Companies
- Corruption in the Argentine Defense Sector Hinders its Growth
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Domestic Public Companies
- Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Overview
- Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Products
- Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives
- Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Alliances
- Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Recent contract wins
- Astillero Ro Santiago: Overview
- Astillero Ro Santiago: Products
- Astillero Ro Santiago: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives
- Astillero Ro Santiago: Alliances
- CITEDEF: Overview
- CITEDEF: Products and services
- CITEDEF: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives
- INVAP SE: Overview
- INVAP SE: Products
- INVAP S.E.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives
- INVAP S.E.: Alliances
- Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Overview
- Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Products
- Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives
- Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Alliances
- Tandanor: Overview
- Tandanor: Services:
- Tandanor: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives
- Tandanor: Recent Contract Wins
- Business Environment and Country Risk
- Economic Performance
- GDP Per Capita
- GDP, Current Prices
- Exports of Goods and Services
- Imports of Goods and Services
- Gross National Disposable Income
- Local Currency Unit per US$
- Market Capitalization of Listed Companies
- Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% of GDP)
- Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as Percentage of GDP
- Goods Imports as % of GDP
- Goods Exports as % of GDP
- Service Imports as % of GDP
- Service Exports as % of GDP
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Net Foreign Direct Investment as % of GDP
- Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output
- Appendix
