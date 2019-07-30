The Future of the Argentinia Defense Industry, 2019 to 2024 - CapEx to Increase at a CAGR of 8.96% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of the Argentine Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Argentine defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



The Argentine defense budget values US$2.7 billion in 2019, and registered a CAGR of -0.39% during the historical period. The on-going modernization and procurement programs of the armed forces, the Falkland Islands territorial dispute with the UK, and participation in peacekeeping missions drove Argentine defense expenditure during 2015-2019. Like many Latin American countries, Argentina is increasing its defense expenditure at a robust pace.



Scope

The Argentine defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Argentine defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.

Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Argentine defense industry.

Companies Mentioned



Fabrica Argentina de Aviones

Astillero Ro Santiago

CITEDEF

INVAP SE

Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares

Tandanor

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

What is this Report About?

Definitions

Summary Methodology

About the author

Executive Summary

Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

Current Market Scenario

Primary Threat Perception

Military Doctrine and Strategy

Equipment of Argentine Military

Procurement Programs

Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019-2024

Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario

Political and Strategic Alliances

Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

Argentina Defense Expenditure is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.63% over the Forecast Period

Falkland Islands Dispute, Modernization of Armed Forces and Contributions to International Peacekeeping Missions are the Main Factors Driving Argentina's Defense Expenditure

Defense Expenditure as percentage of GDP Will Increase Marginally over the Forecast Period

Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

Argentina Defense Budget Split between Capital and Revenue Expenditure

Capital Expenditure to Increase at a CAGR of 8.96% over the Forecast Period

Per Capita Defense Expenditure is Expected to Increase over the Forecast Period

Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

Argentina's Homeland Security Expenditure is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 14.33% over the Forecast Period

Threat of terrorism and human and drug trafficking will drive homeland security expenditure

Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

Argentine Defense Expenditure to Increase at a CAGR of 8.89% over the Forecast Period

Argentine Defense Expenditure is One of the Highest in Latin American Countries

Argentina's Defense Budget as Percentage of GDP to Reach 0.7% by 2024

Market Opportunities: Key Trends

Top 10 Defense Market Categories by Value (US$ Million), Forecast Period Projections

Land-based

Airborne

APC

Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Argentine Defense Imports Anticipated to Increase over the Forecast Period

The US was a Major Arms Supplier to Argentina during 2014-2018

Aircraft Account for the Majority of Argentine Arms Imports

Export Market Dynamics

Argentina has Negligible Arms Exports

Industry Dynamics

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyer: Low

Bargaining Power of Supplier: High

Barrier to Entry: Medium

Intensity of Rivalry: Low to Medium

Threat of Substitution: Low

Market Entry Strategy

Market Regulation

Offset Policy Aids the Development of the Domestic Defense Industry

Open Foreign Direct Investment Policy

Market Entry Route

Budget Process

Procurement Policy and Process

Foreign Military Sales is an Effective Entry Route for Foreign Defense Companies

Joint Product Development and Military Collaborations Provide Market Entry Opportunities

Key Challenges

Small Defense Budget and Limited Technological Capability Limit Market Entry for Foreign Companies

Corruption in the Argentine Defense Sector Hinders its Growth

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

Competitive Landscape Overview

Domestic Public Companies

Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Overview

Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Products

Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Alliances

Fbrica Argentina de Aviones: Recent contract wins

Astillero Ro Santiago: Overview

Astillero Ro Santiago: Products

Astillero Ro Santiago: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

Astillero Ro Santiago: Alliances

CITEDEF: Overview

CITEDEF: Products and services

CITEDEF: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

INVAP SE: Overview

INVAP SE: Products

INVAP S.E.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

INVAP S.E.: Alliances

Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Overview

Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Products

Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares: Alliances

Tandanor: Overview

Tandanor: Services:

Tandanor: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

Tandanor: Recent Contract Wins

Business Environment and Country Risk

Economic Performance

GDP Per Capita

GDP, Current Prices

Exports of Goods and Services

Imports of Goods and Services

Gross National Disposable Income

Local Currency Unit per US$

Market Capitalization of Listed Companies

Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% of GDP)

Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as Percentage of GDP

Goods Imports as % of GDP

Goods Exports as % of GDP

Service Imports as % of GDP

Service Exports as % of GDP

Foreign Direct Investment

Net Foreign Direct Investment as % of GDP

Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output

Appendix

