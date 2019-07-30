Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Prognosticated to Upsurge with Approx. 10% of CAGR by 2023: Predicts Market Research Future

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Surgical Robot, Rehabilitation Robot, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robot), Application (Neurology, Orthopedic, Laparoscopy), End User (Healthcare Provider, Payer), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Size is expected to grow with Approx. 10% of CAGR by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Overview

The global robot-assisted surgical systems market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to increasing awareness about robot-assisted minimally invasive procedures is making the surgeons opt for the surgical robot in the region are driving the growth of the robot-assisted surgical systems market.

Other factors such as the ease of handling lesser complications, such as surgical site infection and patient convenience is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. However, factors such as the rise in death toll and injuries due to robotic surgeries are expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Currently, the robot-assisted surgical systems market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2017, Smith & Nephew launched its NAVIO handheld robotics-assisted total knee arthroplasty (TKA) application. With this, it has expanded the NAVIO platform to total knees, which comprises 80% of all knee replacement surgeries globally

Some of the key players in the global robot-assisted surgical systems market are Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Health robotics S.R.L, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, Medrobotics,

Segmentation

The Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user.

The robot-assisted surgical systems market by product is categorized into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, hospital and pharmacy robots, and emergency response robotic systems.

Surgical robots are divided into orthopedic surgical robots, robotic neurosurgical systems, and laparoscopy robotic systems. Orthopedic Surgical Robots is divided into an iBlock surgical system, Robodoc surgical system, Navio PFS surgical system, MAKO RIO surgical system, and Stanmore Sculptor surgical system. Neurosurgical Robotic Systems is divided into Pathfinder surgical system, NeuroMate surgical system, and Renaissance surgical system. Laparoscopy Robotic Systems is divided into FreeHand endoscope holder system, Da Vinci robotic surgery system, Telelap ALF-X surgical system, and Steerable Robotic Catheters.

Rehabilitation robots are categorized into assistive robots, prosthetics, orthotics, therapeutic robots, and robotic exoskeleton systems. Hospital and pharmacy robots are categorized into telemedicine robots, IV robots, pharmacy robots, and cart transportation robots.

Based on application, the robot-assisted surgical systems market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics robotic systems, laparoscopy, and special education.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others.

On the basis of region, the global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The robot-assisted surgical systems market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis



On a regional basis, the robot-assisted surgical systems market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds a substantial share in the global market. This owes to the favorable government framework, high adoption of surgical robots, and high acceptance rates of minimally invasive procedures by the patients in the region are driving the growth of the North America robot-assisted surgical systems market. Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

