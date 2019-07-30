Immunoassay in R&D Market Value to Surpass USD 7,716.6 Million Revenue Mark by 2023 at 8.18 % CAGR, Says Market Research Future

Immunoassay in R&D Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis Product & Service (Kits and Reagents, Analyzers and Software and Services), Type (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay), Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer Research, Endocrinology, Autoimmune Diseases), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions and Laboratories) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) and Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immunoassay in R&D Market: Increasing investment in research and development activities coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period

Market Overview

In this MRFR market note, the global immunoassay in R&D market is discussed at length. Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts a CAGR of 8.18% for global immunoassay in R&D market from 2018 to 2023. Immunoassays are analytical methods in which the quantitation of the analyte depends on the reaction of an antigen and an antibody. Immunoassays incorporate a variety of different labels for the detection of antibodies and antigens. These labels are generally chemically linked or conjugated to the desired antibody or antigen. Immunoassays are majorly used in various areas of pharmaceutical research such as therapeutic drug monitoring, and bioequivalence studies in drug discovery, among others.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the global immunoassay in R&D market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux Inc. (France), Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Sysmex Corporation (Japan) and Abcam PLC (United Kingdom).

Receive Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7892

Segmentation

The global immunoassay in the R&D market has been segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market has been categorized as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into infectious diseases, cancer research, endocrinology, autoimmune diseases, and others. By end-user, the market has been segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for a market value of USD 1,742.6 million in 2017.

Kits and reagents to dominate the global immunoassay in R&D market on the basis of products and services

Kits and Reagent segment is expected to continue leading the global market. Assay kits and reagents are the basic tools used in the research process. Several companies offer kits that simultaneously can detect more than one indication. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the assessment period.

ELISA segment to be major type in the global immunoassay in R&D market

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a sensitive method to test for the presence of antigen or ligand. This test is mostly used to detect HIV/AIDS. The segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global immunoassay in the R&D market , based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is estimated to dominate the global immunoassay in the R&D market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of research projects in laboratories, as research laboratories play a vital role in the growth of the regional market. Besides, several research grants are given by governmental agencies. The European market for immunoassay in R&D is expected to be the second largest during the forecast period. The growing adoption in diagnostic measures is expected to boost the growth of the market in this region.

Additionally, the companies operating in the market are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisition, which is expected to support market growth. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income. In addition to this, improving healthcare infrastructure has increased the number of research activities in the region. Moreover, in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea accounted for a market share of 10.1% in 2017. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to limited access to healthcare facilities.

Infectious disease segment will dominate the application segment

The increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the growth of the segment. For instance, according to the statistics published in 2015 by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the number of visits to physician offices for infectious and parasitic diseases were 16.8 million in the US. The segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.

Browse the market data and information spread across 188 pages with 189 data tables and 19 figures of the report “Immunoassay in R&D Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/immunoassay-in-r-d-market-7892

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to be the major end user

The Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment accounted for the major share, with a market value of USD 174.3 in 2017. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies contribute to the invention of new immunoassay techniques and in improving the efficacy of available treatment methods.

Asia-Pacific immunoassay in R&D market to exhibit the highest CAGR

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for immunoassay in R&D and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.46% during the assessment period. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income.Browse Related Reports:

Enquire About Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7892

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.