Atlantic Wind and Solar Installs KBI Flexi-Pave at Keeneland Racetrack in Kentucky 

The Keeneland Installation

Always seeking to provide the highest standards in horse care, the management at Keeneland sought solutions to improve the ground quality for the safety of the animals and environment.

The 13,000 square foot installation will provide the owners of prized Purebreds and Thoroughbreds the comfort of knowing their horses will benefit from better footing, resulting in the important and necessary ground stability when moving their horses around the stable facilities, at the same time improving storm water conveyance and management. Stable owners are always very concerned about the wellbeing of their horses; they are constantly relying on management to seek out any products that will provide improved conditions for their horses. Keeneland appreciates the owners’ concerns and strives to meet their high standards and values.

Mr. Bagnall, President of Atlantic Wind & Solar, stated, “I believe this will be the first of many installations of KBI Flexi®-Pave at Horse Racetracks both nationally and internationally.”

KBI Flexi®-Pave provides a superior surface offering the benefits of water drainage and reducing the potential hazards of contaminants draining into the aquifer. Resulting in ease of cleaning and the ability to wash down the surface to maintain the highest level of sanitization.

KBI Flexi®-Pave is a product of KB Industries, the recently acquired corporation by Atlantic Wind and Solar. This KBI technology converts used tires into a “Flexible Porous Pavement” that can be applied onto aggregate substrates giving a `Non-Cracking Porous Surface.’ A unique and proprietary technology that can be applied to almost any surface while at the same time helping the environment by getting rid of what has been deemed an: ‘An ever-increasing hazardous product - namely USED TIRES.’ KBI converts these environmentally harmful used tires into products that benefit the environment.

About Keeneland

Investing In Racing’s Future Since 1936

Located in the Horse Capital of the World, Keeneland is an internationally renowned racecourse and the Thoroughbred industry’s leading auction house. Founded in 1936, Keeneland’s mission is to continually invest in the industry and to preserve the tradition of Thoroughbred racing. Learn more at https://www.keeneland.com

About KB Industries Inc.

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) created the world's first flexible porous paving in 2002 and offers a comprehensive suite of proven products and solutions to solve the toughest infrastructure challenges. From its category leading KBI Flexi-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines technology and experience to solve problems using innovative materials and designs. The Company recreated and revolutionized the porous paving industry with the introduction of the original KBI Flexi-Pave. By combining recycled passenger tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous, but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications to great success. KBI Flexi®-Pave has more than 18 years of proven testing and successful project installations across the globe.

Visit: www.kbius.com

Management looks forward to updating stakeholders on this and many more installations.

Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: www.atlantinticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.



Contact:

727-723-3300



