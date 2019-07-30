Top 10 Global Inbound Tourism Markets Report, 2019 Featuring Alibaba, Tencent, SNCF, American Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Norwegian

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inbound Tourism Spending Habits: Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the top 10 spending markets globally. Here, detailed commentary and analysis is provided for inbound spending in the US, China, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Thailand, Hong Kong, the UK and Japan.



Although France is the largest market in terms of inbound trips, the US continues to hold its top spot as the country with the highest inbound tourism spending, driven by the generation of higher average expenditure per trip.



Despite a decline in the number of trips from its core markets of Germany and the UK, Spain is the country with the second highest inbound tourism expenditure.



Italy, France, and Japan have begun to implement strategies to deal with over-tourism. Instead of focusing on attracting more tourists, these countries have formulated plans to attract tourists that spend more per trip.



Scope

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights for the top 10 inbound spending markets globally.

Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the top 10 global inbound tourism markets are combined with a detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in these markets such as average spending per trip and total expenditure. Actionable insight on key trends and issues in these markets is then given.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how the top 10 markets are expected to grow using historic and forecast market data.

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key market trends, growth opportunities.

Direct promotional efforts on the most promising markets by identifying the key source countries.

Key Topics Covered



Snapshot Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus United States: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Spain: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits France: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Thailand: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits China: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Germany: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Italy: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Hong Kong: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Japan: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits United Kingdom: Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Outlook Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Tencent

SNCF

American Airlines

British Airways

Virgin Atlantic

Norwegian

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvgerx

