B.O.S. to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.



BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EDT - 5:30 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

B.O.S is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS’ Robotics and RFID Division, offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

For more information:

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com Company Contact:

Eyal Cohen, CO-CEO & CFO

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

+972-542525925

eyalc@boscom.com













