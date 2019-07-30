DSS and Market Defense to Host Online Webinar: “Solving Your Brand’s Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart – What You Need to Know”

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies, announced today that executives from DSS and Market Defense, LLC will be hosting a free online webinar on Thursday, August 8th at 11:00 am ET, “Solving Your Brand’s Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart – What You Need to Know”.



“Grey market goods” are goods sold outside the authorized distribution channels by entities which may have no relationship with the producer of the goods. While grey market merchandise is not necessarily counterfeit, it is also not considered legitimate, and can cause severe damage to a brand owner’s reputation and drive authorized seller’s out of business. In addition, counterfeit goods are rampant throughout online e-commerce sites and are responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue lost by brand owners.

The webinar will provide insights on solutions for overcoming the potential damage these rogue online sellers can do to a brand’s reputation and revenue. Come join us, register below for the free webinar.

Topic: “Solving Your Brand’s Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart – What You Need to Know” When: Thursday, August 8th, 2019 Time: 11:00 am ET – 12:00 noon ET Hosts: Michael Buell, VP Business Development Document Security Systems, Inc., Vincent Lum, President of DSS Digital, and Chad Annis, CEO of Market Defense, LLC Register: Visit the webinar REGISTRATION PAGE to register for the free, interactive webinar

You may also copy this link into your address bar to register: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2048715/70B88555E86CC54D58D6C8FA53944775

ABOUT MARKET DEFENSE, LLC

Market Defense, based in Ashville, NC specializes is protecting brands against online diversion within the Amazon marketplace. The Company proven experience returns confidence, control and margin back to its brand partners through highly aligned solutions, insights and innovations that are designed to fully manage the Amazon marketplace and beyond. The Company’s expert solutions include online brand protection, removal of unauthorized sellers, account and inventory management, Amazon marketing strategies and data analysis. For more information visit www.MarketDefense.com .

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com .

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Document Security Systems, Inc.

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: ir@dsssecure.com

