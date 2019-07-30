Tellabs Approved for Network Security, Availability and Interoperability by U.S. DoD

Tellabs® Optical LAN SR31 passes Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification and is approved by U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for deployment in federal government and military local area networks

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical LAN (POL) solutions, announces successfully completed another round of JITC testing for Tellabs Optical LAN (OLAN) software and hardware, including the 10-gigabit XGS-PON ready Tellabs® FlexSym™ Optical Line Terminal Six (OLT6) and Tellabs® FlexSym™ Optical Interface Unit Eight (OIU8). This System Release 31.1.3 (SR31.1.3) JITC certification reaffirms Tellabs’ leadership in delivering Optical LAN solutions to the U.S. armed services and federal government.



As the leading manufacturer of true enterprise POL solutions, Tellabs is providing a new, and better way, to build, and operate networks inside buildings and across extended campus. The new Tellabs FlexSym Series, which includes the OLT6 and OIU8, provides our OLAN customers with the following benefits:

2x number of PON ports

4x bandwidth per PON port

4x Ethernet ports per PON

JITC is the U.S. DoD interoperability certifier, and operational test agency, for Information Technology (IT) and national security systems. JITC provides risk-based test evaluation and certification services, tools and environments to ensure IT capabilities are interoperable and support mission critical needs. All of Tellabs’ OLAN customers benefit from JITC certification because it confirms interoperability in a real-world multi-vendor enterprise LAN environment, from core routers to desk top devices. The JITC testing process also certifies Tellabs for Assured Services LAN (ASLAN) deployments by evaluating Tellabs’ industry leading availability, redundancy and survivability. Under the authority of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), JITC administers stringent risk management framework criteria through Secure Technical Implementation Guides (STIG) and Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) in a public forum. Any of Tellabs’ customers concerned about information assurance, cybersecurity and network security compliance, has full access to Tellabs OLAN’s JITC publicly available test results.

“With JITC certification of SR31, and key components of the Tellabs FlexSym Series solution, the U.S. federal government and armed services, stand ready for future support of cost-effective 10-gigabit PON, and G-PON, both on the same existing infrastructure, providing infinite options, and a graceful migration to higher speed network needs,” said Jim Norrod, Tellabs President and CEO.

The full JITC documents, for Tellabs OLAN SR31 hardware and software, can be accessed at the following link, along with additional information about Tellabs OLAN solutions for the federal government - https://www.tellabs.com/why-jitc-network-security-availability-and-interoperability-testing-matters-to-all/.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

Tellabs Optical LAN OLT6 chassis and OIU8 service module Tellabs Optical LAN OLT6 chassis, and OIU8 service module, support both ITU-T G.984 G-PON and ITU-T G.9807 10G XGS-PON.



