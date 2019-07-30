OpGen Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) announced today that the Company will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business progress.



About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. We are developing molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs.

Our molecular diagnostics and informatics products, product candidates and services combine our Acuitas molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform for use with our proprietary, curated MDRO knowledgebase. We are working to deliver our products and services, some in development, to a global network of customers and partners. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (RUO) is intended for Research Use Only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The Acuitas Lighthouse Software is not distributed commercially for antibiotic resistance prediction and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen, Acuitas, and Acuitas Lighthouse are registered trademarks of OpGen, Inc.

