Aptose Biosciences to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Chairman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory K. Chow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, will participate at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference being held from Wednesday, August 7th to Thursday, August 8th, 2019, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Boston, MA.



Dr. Rice will provide a corporate overview of the Company’s recent activities and strategic direction.

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Date: Thursday, August 8, 2018 Location: Intercontinental Hotel, Boston, MA

A live webcast of the Aptose presentation will be accessible by visiting the following link:

Webcast Link

The webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available for 90 days through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk MDS. CG-806, an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor being developed to treat AML and certain B cell malignancies, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for hematologic malignancies. For further information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences

Greg Chow

Executive Vice President, CFO

650-718-5028

gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo

201-923-2049

susan@smpcommunications.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

617-535-7746

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.