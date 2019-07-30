Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on October 10, 2019. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2019.



Contact:

Assaf Ran, CEO

(516) 444-3400

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



