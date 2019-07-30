Decoding the eGaming & eSports Ecosystem for Telecoms, 2019 - Featuring Case Studies on KDDI, Telefonica, Orange, and Etisalat

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decoding the eGaming & eSports Ecosystem for Telecoms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Select Highlights



The gaming industry is moving to an as-a-service business model with in-app purchases transforming the economy of gaming.

eGaming is becoming increasingly mobile, driven by the increased availability of high-performance devices and rollout of 5G services.

Players across eGaming ecosystem are popularizing eSports to seize new revenue streams.

Telecom operators act as gatekeepers for cloud gaming and streaming services through their connectivity services.

Decoding the eGaming and eSports Ecosystem for Telecoms provides an executive-level overview of the global eGaming and eSports market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming and eSports industry, eGaming and eSports value chain and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies.

eGaming and eSport markets are rapidly growing around the world, driven by consumer demand, new distribution strategies and technological innovation. The gaming industry is transforming from a product-oriented model to a gaming-as-a-service model. 5G, cloud gaming and AR/VR are leading the new innovation cycles, while free-to-play pricing strategies and in-app monetization are transforming the economics of gaming.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

eGaming and eSports taxonomy & market context: an overview of eGaming and eSports at a global level and analysis of the eGaming and eSports value-chain and role of telcos.

eGaming and eSports ecosystem: an overview of the main eGaming and eSports drivers and inhibitors and how these are impacting market development. This section also analyzes telcos' role within eGaming and eSports market.

Case studies: this section analyzes the gaming value proposition, business models and strategies of four telecom operators. It also details telcos' involvement in the eSports realm.

Key findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming and eSport stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the eGaming and eSportsvalue chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key eGaming and eSports positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investments.

Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted eGaming and eSports strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the eGaming and eSports market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for eGaming and eSports ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining eGaming and eSports

eGaming & eSports Technology & Consumer Behavior Trends

eGaming & eSports Adoption: Drivers & Inhibitors

Section 2: eGaming and eSports Ecosystem

eGaming and eSports Value Chain

Gaming & eSports Ecosystem Players

eGaming & eSports - Latest Developments

Telcos' Current Activity in the eGaming & eSports Space

Section 3: Case Studies

KDDI - eGaming & eSports

Telefonica - eGaming & eSports

Orange - eGaming & eSports

Etisalat - eGaming & eSports

Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations



List of Figures

Exhibit 1: Key definitions and gaming platforms

Exhibit 2: Harry Potter AR game

Exhibit 3: eGaming and eSports value chain

Exhibit 4: eGaming ecosystem players map

Exhibit 5: Selected telco activity in eGaming and eSports

Exhibit 6: KDDI Smart Pass value proposition

Exhibit 7: GAMES4U value proposition

Exhibit 8: Orange family game pass' multi-screen option

Exhibit 9: Orange e-Ligue 1

Exhibit 10: Etisalat eLife subscription packs

Companies Mentioned



2K Games

3rd King

Activision

Alienware

Amazon

AMD

AppBroadcast

Apple

Asus

AT&T

Atari

Bandai Namco

Bell

Best Buy

Bethesda

BioWare

Blizzard

Bungie

Capcom

CenturyLink

Comcast

Corona

Cox

Dell

Deutsche Telekom

dreamGear

EA Games

Epic Games

Etisalat

Facebook

Funcreate Myanmar

GAME

Game Closure

Gameloft

Gamerang

GameStop

Gamestream

G-cluster

Gearbox

Google

haVOK

Hotwire

HP

HTC

Huawei

Intel

kamcord

KDDI

Konami

Kongregate

KT

Ludei

Microsoft

Mojang

Movistar

MSI

MyRepublic

Naughty Dog

Netflix

Nintendo

nVidia

Oculus

Orange

Rakuten

Razer

Rockstar

Samsung

Sega

Singtel

SK

smashcast

Soft Gear

Softmap

Sonic

Sony

Square Enix

suddenlink

Sumimoto Corp.

Target

Telefonica

Tencent

TIM

twitch

Ubisoft

Ubitus

UEFA

Unity

Unreal Engine

Valve

Vivo

Walmart

Xaitment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxwfwo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gaming



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.