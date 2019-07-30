Sensata Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Board of Directors authorizes $500 million share repurchase plan

/EIN News/ -- SWINDON, United Kingdom, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Operating results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 are summarized below.

Revenue:

Revenue was $883.7 million, a decrease of ($30.1) million, or (3.3%), compared to $913.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue declined 1.6% on an organic basis, which excludes the effects of the following: Foreign currency exchange rates - (1.0%) change versus the prior year period. Acquisitions and divestitures, net - (0.7%) change versus the prior year period.



Operating income:

Operating income was $147.4 million (16.7% of revenue), a decrease of ($30.6) million or (17.2%) compared to $178.1 million (19.5% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted operating income was $205.1 million (23.2% of revenue), a decrease of ($14.3) million or (6.5%) compared to $219.4 million (24.0% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share were $0.45, a decrease of (26.2%) compared to $0.61 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.93, which were flat with adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 despite a ($30.1) million decrease in revenue.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.07 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period. The net effect of acquisitions and divestitures reduced Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by ($0.06) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period.

“Despite lower volume due to declining end markets, we maintained our adjusted EPS year-over-year, which demonstrates the resiliency of our business model in weaker market cycles and the positive effects of our capital deployment strategy," said Martha Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Sensata. "Our performance was driven by strong secular growth across all of our businesses, including an acceleration of content growth in automotive, which outgrew its end market by 650 basis points in the second quarter. As we look ahead this year, we expect our end markets will decline below the projections we contemplated in our most recent full year 2019 guidance, and are implementing additional initiatives to further align our costs with the lower volumes we are now anticipating."

"Looking beyond current end market conditions, we have identified long-term secular growth opportunities in these markets and we are making investments to drive future growth. During the quarter, we advanced our Electrification initiative by partnering with Lithium Balance to bring battery management subsystems to the industrial, material handling, and heavy vehicle & off road markets as well as complement our wireless battery management initiative in our automotive business.”

During the second quarter of 2019, Sensata repurchased approximately 379,000 shares of common stock for total consideration of $17.4 million. The Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of additional shares valued up to an aggregate of $500 million, which the Company expects to use over the next 12 to 24 months.

Six Months ended June 30, 2019

Operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $1,754.2 million, a decrease of ($45.9) million, or (2.6%), compared to $1,800.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Revenue declined (0.4%) on an organic basis, which excludes the effects of the following: Foreign currency exchange rates - (1.2%) change versus the prior year period. Acquisitions and divestitures, net - (1.0%) change versus the prior year period.



Operating income:

Operating income was $290.0 million (16.5% of revenue), a decrease of ($35.7) million or (11.0%) compared to $325.7 million, (18.1% of revenue), in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted operating income was $393.7 million (22.4% of revenue), a decrease of ($20.5) million or (5.0%) compared to $414.2 million (23.0% of revenue) in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share were $0.97, a decrease of (14.2%) compared to $1.13 per share in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, a decrease of (0.6%) compared to $1.78 per share in the six months ended June 30, 2018.



Segment Performance

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, $ in 000s 2019 2018 2019 2018 Performance Sensing revenue $ 644,516 $ 676,217 $ 1,284,544 $ 1,339,046 Performance Sensing operating income 168,072 187,365 318,581 356,775 % of Performance Sensing revenue 26.1 % 27.7 % 24.8 % 26.6 % Sensing Solutions revenue $ 239,210 $ 237,643 $ 469,681 $ 461,107 Sensing Solutions operating income 77,115 79,070 152,084 150,954 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 32.2 % 33.3 % 32.4 % 32.7 %

Performance Sensing's operating income as a percentage of revenue totaled 26.1% in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, Performance Sensing’s operating income as a percentage of revenue was 25.4%. Sensing Solutions’ operating income as a percentage of revenue totaled 32.2% in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Sensing Solutions’ operating income as a percentage of revenue was 31.8%.

Performance Sensing’s operating income as a percentage of revenue totaled 24.8% in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, Performance Sensing’s operating income as a percentage of revenue was 23.9%. Sensing Solutions’ operating income as a percentage of revenue totaled 32.4% in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Sensing Solutions’ operating income as a percentage of revenue was 32.7%.

Guidance

For the full year 2019, the Company anticipates revenue to be between $3.461 and $3.523 billion, representing a year-over-year revenue decline between 0 percent and 2 percent. Excluding changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the net effect of acquisitions and divestitures, Sensata expects to report organic revenue of approximately a 1 percent decline to growth of 1 percent for the full year 2019. For full year 2019, Sensata expects adjusted operating income to be between $807 and $823 million. Additionally, the Company expects adjusted net income to be between $596 and $612 million and adjusted earnings per share to be between $3.67 and $3.77 for full year 2019, representing growth of 1 percent to 3 percent. Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenues between $11 and $19 million and will increase adjusted earnings per share by $0.17 to $0.19 for full year 2019.

For the third quarter of 2019, Sensata anticipates revenue to be between $847 and $871 million compared to $873.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing a revenue decline between 0 percent and 3 percent. Excluding changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the net effect of acquisitions and divestitures, Sensata expects to report an organic revenue decline between 1 percent and 4 percent in the third quarter. Additionally, the Company expects adjusted net income to be between $143 and $149 million and adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.88 and $0.92 in the third quarter of 2019, representing adjusted EPS of between a decline of 3 percent and growth of 1 percent.

Conference Call & Webcast

Sensata will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 AM eastern time to discuss its second quarter financial results and its outlook for the third quarter and full year 2019. The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-844-784-1726 or +1-412-380-7411 and callers can reference the Sensata second quarter 2019 earnings call. A live webcast and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Sensata’s website at http://investors.sensata.com . Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2019. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10132787.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency, and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, and segment profit margin measured on a constant currency basis. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods and measured on either a reported, constant currency, or an organic basis, the latter of which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s) and the effect of foreign currency exchange rate differences between the comparative periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue, calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Sensata believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings release, including, without limitation, risks associated with regulatory, legal, governmental, political, economic, and military matters; adverse conditions in the automotive industry; competition in our industry, including pressure from customers to reduce prices; supplier interruptions, which could limit access to manufactured components or raw materials; business disruptions due to natural disasters; labor disruptions; difficulties with or failures integrating acquired businesses; market acceptance of new products; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and our level of indebtedness. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made; and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings and press releases. Copies of our filings are available from our Investor Relations department or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov .

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenue $ 883,726 $ 913,860 $ 1,754,225 $ 1,800,153 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 575,235 582,509 1,156,041 1,164,966 Research and development 36,685 37,980 71,781 73,981 Selling, general and administrative 72,026 80,473 142,575 161,795 Amortization of intangible assets 36,031 34,594 72,174 69,663 Restructuring and other charges, net 16,310 244 21,619 4,010 Total operating costs and expenses 736,287 735,800 1,464,190 1,474,415 Operating income 147,439 178,060 290,035 325,738 Interest expense, net (39,608 ) (38,321 ) (78,861 ) (76,750 ) Other, net (3,554 ) (11,053 ) (365 ) (15,686 ) Income before taxes 104,277 128,686 210,809 233,302 Provision for income taxes 30,841 23,398 52,308 37,524 Net income $ 73,436 $ 105,288 $ 158,501 $ 195,778 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.61 $ 0.98 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.61 $ 0.97 $ 1.13 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 161,618 171,439 162,433 171,422 Diluted 162,478 172,693 163,500 172,775





SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 721,073 $ 729,833 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 635,544 581,769 Inventories 490,123 492,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122,839 113,234 Total current assets 1,969,579 1,917,155 Property, plant and equipment, net 809,092 787,178 Goodwill 3,080,395 3,081,302 Other intangible assets, net 826,144 897,191 Deferred income tax assets 27,383 27,971 Other assets 139,524 86,890 Total assets $ 6,852,117 $ 6,797,687 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 13,582 $ 14,561 Accounts payable 378,504 379,824 Income taxes payable 25,188 27,429 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 211,870 218,130 Total current liabilities 629,144 639,944 Deferred income tax liabilities 238,992 225,694 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 33,652 33,958 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 30,141 30,618 Long-term debt, net 3,216,135 3,219,762 Other long-term liabilities 86,990 39,277 Total liabilities 4,235,054 4,189,253 Total shareholders’ equity 2,617,063 2,608,434 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,852,117 $ 6,797,687





SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 158,501 $ 195,778 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 55,182 53,445 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,718 3,643 Share-based compensation 12,425 11,502 Loss on debt financing — 2,350 Amortization of intangible assets 72,174 69,663 Deferred income taxes 13,213 12,266 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 16,717 8,432 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (79,764 ) (103,166 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 252,166 253,913 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash received (1,681 ) — Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (81,549 ) (66,301 ) Other 305 5,000 Net cash used in investing activities (82,925 ) (61,301 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 7,099 3,397 Payments of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (6,778 ) (3,641 ) Payments on debt (8,248 ) (12,404 ) Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (168,198 ) (60,105 ) Payments of debt and equity issuance costs (1,876 ) (9,568 ) Net cash used in financing activities (178,001 ) (82,321 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,760 ) 110,291 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 729,833 753,089 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 721,073 $ 863,380

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Performance Sensing 72.9 % 74.0 % 73.2 % 74.4 % Sensing Solutions 27.1 % 26.0 % 26.8 % 25.6 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





(percent of total revenue) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Americas 43.0 % 41.5 % 43.1 % 41.7 % Europe 28.8 % 29.8 % 29.1 % 30.1 % Asia/Rest of World 28.2 % 28.7 % 27.8 % 28.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





(percent of total revenue) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Automotive* 57.6 % 59.7 % 57.7 % 60.5 % Heavy vehicle and off-road 16.5 % 15.7 % 16.8 % 15.4 % Appliance and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning 6.3 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.2 % Industrial 10.8 % 9.5 % 10.7 % 9.4 % Aerospace 5.1 % 4.4 % 5.0 % 4.6 % All other 3.7 % 4.5 % 3.7 % 3.9 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

* Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $10.7 million and $13.0 million of revenue in three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $22.1 million and $26.9 million of revenue in six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

End Market Growth (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Automotive (6.4 %) (1.1 %) (7.6 %)* (6.8 %) (1.1 %) (6.8 %)* Heavy vehicle and off-road 1.8 % 1.0 % (1.8 %) 6.3 % 5.8 % 0.3 %

* Excludes Toyota, adjusted for Sensata's geographic mix.

The following unaudited tables reconcile Sensata’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Amounts presented in these tables may not sum due to the effect of rounding.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2019 and 2018

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 147,439 16.7 % $ 30,841 $ 73,436 $ 0.45 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 21,313 2.4 % (400 ) 20,913 0.13 Financing and other transaction costs 1,642 0.2 % — 2,450 0.02 Step-up depreciation and amortization 35,297 4.0 % — 35,297 0.22 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (554 ) (0.1 %) — (452 ) (0.00 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,882 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 16,846 16,846 0.10 Total adjustments 57,698 6.5 % 16,446 76,936 0.47 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 205,137 23.2 % $ 14,395 $ 150,372 $ 0.93





($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 178,060 19.5 % $ 23,398 $ 105,288 $ 0.61 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 2,339 0.3 % — 2,339 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs 2,069 0.2 % — 2,069 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 35,881 3.9 % — 35,881 0.21 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 1,057 0.1 % — 3,137 0.02 Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,838 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 10,250 10,250 0.06 Total adjustments 41,346 4.5 % 10,250 55,514 0.32 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 219,406 24.0 % $ 13,148 $ 160,802 $ 0.93

We treat deferred taxes as a non-GAAP adjustment. Accordingly, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments above refers only to the current tax effect, if applicable. With respect to the three months ended June 30, 2018, the current tax effect of the related non-GAAP adjustments was not material.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 290,035 16.5 % $ 52,308 $ 158,501 $ 0.97 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 29,359 1.7 % (800 ) 28,559 0.17 Financing and other transaction costs 4,596 0.3 % — 5,404 0.03 Step-up depreciation and amortization 70,798 4.0 % — 70,798 0.43 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (1,099 ) (0.1 %) — (2,120 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 3,718 0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 24,799 24,799 0.15 Total adjustments 103,654 5.9 % 23,999 131,158 0.80 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 393,689 22.4 % $ 28,309 $ 289,659 $ 1.77





($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 325,738 18.1 % $ 37,524 $ 195,778 $ 1.13 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 9,003 0.5 % — 9,003 0.05 Financing and other transaction costs 5,409 0.3 % — 7,759 0.04 Step-up depreciation and amortization 71,511 4.0 % — 71,511 0.41 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 2,548 0.1 % — 9,199 0.05 Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 3,643 0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 10,886 10,886 0.06 Total adjustments 88,471 4.9 % 10,886 112,001 0.65 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 414,209 23.0 % $ 26,638 $ 307,779 $ 1.78

We treat deferred taxes as a non-GAAP adjustment. Accordingly, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments above refers only to the current tax effect, if applicable. With respect to the six months ended June 30, 2018, the current tax effect of the related non-GAAP adjustments was not material.

The following unaudited table identifies where in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations the adjustments to reconcile operating income and net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted net income were recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

($ in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 4,536 $ 5,443 $ 9,312 $ 11,273 Selling, general and administrative 2,468 2,455 3,950 6,688 Amortization of intangible assets 34,384 32,946 68,773 66,361 Restructuring and other charges, net 16,310 502 21,619 4,149 Operating income adjustments 57,698 41,346 103,654 88,471 Interest expense, net 1,882 1,838 3,718 3,643 Other, net 910 2,080 (213 ) 9,001 Provision for income taxes 16,446 10,250 23,999 10,886 Net income adjustments $ 76,936 $ 55,514 $ 131,158 $ 112,001

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow.

($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, % Change Six months ended June 30, % Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 139,473 $ 130,658 6.7 % $ 252,166 $ 253,913 (0.7 %) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (39,859 ) (35,363 ) (12.7 %) (81,549 ) (66,301 ) (23.0 %) Free cash flow $ 99,614 $ 95,295 4.5 % $ 170,617 $ 187,612 (9.1 %)

The following unaudited table reconciles Sensata’s projected (GAAP) diluted EPS per share to its projected adjusted EPS for the three months ending September 30, 2019 and the full year ending December 31, 2019. The amounts in the table below have been calculated based on unrounded numbers. Accordingly, certain amounts may not sum due to the effect of rounding.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of EPS Guidance

Three months ending September 30, 2019 Full year ending December 31, 2019 Low End High End Low End High End Projected GAAP Earnings per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 2.03 $ 2.07 Restructuring related and other 0.13 0.14 0.37 0.39 Financing and other transaction costs — 0.01 0.04 0.05 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments* — — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Step-up depreciation and amortization 0.22 0.22 0.86 0.86 Deferred taxes and other tax related 0.10 0.11 0.34 0.37 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.05 Projected adjusted EPS per diluted share $ 0.88 $ 0.92 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in 000s) 161.4 161.4 162.3 162.3

* We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected 2019 diluted net income per share. In prior periods, such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.

Contacts: Investors: Media: Joshua Young Alexia Taxiarchos



