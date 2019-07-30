IT Lab Group Announces Support for Microsoft Managed Desktop Globally

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Lab Group (Content and Code + IT Lab + Perspective Risk) have announced it is now an Authorized Microsoft Managed Desktop Partner providing global end-user support service alongside the Microsoft Managed Desktop service.



IT Lab Group is now in a unique position to deliver Microsoft 365 as a fully managed desktop service, including security, across Microsoft's three clouds.

Making the announcement, IT Lab’s CEO, Peter Sweetbaum said: “The IT Lab Group is delighted to be working so closely with Microsoft at the forefront of bringing this valuable new service to market. Having helped to develop the business case for Microsoft Managed Desktop, we are excited to be announced as a support partner for Microsoft Managed Desktop globally, supporting our customers to realise the value of this new managed service and bringing the power of Microsoft’s three clouds to the desktop.”

What is Microsoft Managed Desktop?

Microsoft Managed Desktop is a cloud-based IT management and security monitoring service that helps businesses deliver a seamless user experience and frees up IT focusing on basic desktop management services. Microsoft Managed Desktop customers benefit from up-to-date, secure and monitored devices; a great end-user experience; and actionable insights.

Dan Noakes, Senior Program Manager, Microsoft, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with IT Lab—an Authorized Microsoft Managed Desktop partner—to enable IT Lab to incorporate our managed desktop services as part of their service offering. IT Lab shares Microsoft Managed Desktop’s vision of digital transformation and they have been an important early partner for us. We are excited to work together to elevate the desktop management experience.”

The Microsoft Managed Desktop service is built on top of Microsoft 365, leveraging the modern Microsoft platform technologies Microsoft Managed Desktop wraps the entire experience into a compelling managed service for clients.

A pro-active managed service is delivered by Microsoft, including but not limited to device configuration, security monitoring, app deployment and update management.

IT Lab Group extending core Microsoft Managed Desktop support for businesses globally

For businesses looking to embrace the value of Microsoft Managed Desktop, IT Lab Group is in the unique position to help.

Tim Wallis, IT Lab Chief Digital Officer, stated, “We have a longstanding tradition of helping organisations across the globe focus on their highest value activities. Most organisations have already decided to move their email and productivity tools to the cloud - as Microsoft are better able to take the burden of running, patching and updating these with a lower total cost of ownership. The same is now true for managing the desktop.”

With the additional layer of Microsoft 365 Security E5 and the Microsoft Managed Desktop service, and an ‘evergreen’ approach to updates, the risk of a security breach is also significantly reduced.

A powerful business case

Microsoft Managed Desktop is a win-win for employees, for IT departments and finance teams alike. IT Lab Group has developed a proven Business Case and return on investment calculator to help organisations assess the return on investment of a Microsoft Managed Desktop solution. Now, as one of the support partners globally for Microsoft Managed Desktop, IT Lab Group can not only help you assess the value proposition of Microsoft Managed Desktop, but implement and realise the value of your investment.

More information on Microsoft Managed Desktop available here .

The IT Lab Group, consisting of IT Lab; Content and Code and Perspective Risk is a UK market leading technology services and solutions partner to mid-market and enterprise customers. IT Lab Group is uniquely placed to support organisations seeking to leverage Microsoft’s three clouds.

About IT Lab: http://www.itlab.com

IT Lab is an award-winning IT support and managed services provider (MSP) and is currently ranked within the top five European and top 50 global MSPs. Leveraging its 24/7 IT managed services, hybrid cloud solutions, cyber security, ERP implementation, technology transformation and change portfolio, IT Lab is focused on helping clients operate anywhere, from any device, at any time.

IT Lab is one of the largest MSPs in the UK with offices in London, Manchester and Cape Town. Like Content and Code, the company is recognised for its working culture and has featured for several years in the Sunday Times ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’.

About Content and Code: https://www.contentandcode.com/

Content and Code is the UK's largest SharePoint consultancy and Microsoft’s leading Office 365 partner. In 2018 Content and Code was named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Customer Experience and became a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist in the “Modern Workplace Teamwork” category.

About Perspective Risk: https://www.perspectiverisk.com/

Perspective Risk is a leading cyber security specialist offering testing and GRC services alongside IT Lab’s Managed Assurance and Security Operations Centre services.

