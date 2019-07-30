Kent State University Selects JAGGAER ONE for Source to Pay Spend Management

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that Kent State University has selected and is utilizing the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform for its university wide procurement processes.



Kent State University is a public research university in Kent, Ohio. The university also includes seven regional campuses in Northeast Ohio and additional facilities in the region and internationally. The University serves 28,972 students at its campus and 39,367 students across all campuses.

Kent State University works with several JAGGAER ONE spend management modules including Procure to Pay, Sourcing, Supplier Management, and Contract Lifecycle Management, to serve the mandate of the school’s purchasing department. These solutions help support the schools procurement department mission: “The Procurement Department is committed to support the university's mission by offering services and programs to the community that result in the highest value and ultimate customer satisfaction, while embracing a spirit of continuous improvement.”

Kent State University is a member of the Inter-University Council Purchasing Group of Ohio, frequently called IUC-PG purchasing consortium comprised of the purchasing officers of the state public institutions of higher education. Founded in 1964, the IUC-PG creates and maintains purchasing agreements for use by its 87 members (the 14 state universities, 15 community colleges, 8 technical colleges and 51 independent educational institutions).

The purpose of the IUC-PG is to achieve standardization of requirements, methods of operation, and to buy at optimum quantity discounts. JAGGAER currently manages over $50 billion in spend for 650+ colleges and campuses in the United States alone, as well as schools in the UK, EU, AU and MENA. JAGGAER also has extensive market penetration with Canadian schools and has been adopted by community colleges and K-12 systems throughout the United States.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

