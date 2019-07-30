Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Product Scope Expected to Acquire Global Share With Rising CAGR of 10.3% By 2022 | Technology Advancements, Application Developments and Global Industry Scope

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research Insights and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents and Equipment.), Application (Diagnostic, Genetic Testing, Research, Therapeutics, Gene Synthesis), End User (Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2022

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Is Expected to Grow Significantly In The Coming Years To Attain A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of Around 10.3%, from 2018 to 2022, as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). oligonucleotide synthesis are increasing advancement in field of healthcare, increasing demand for innovation in the field of life science and medical academics, rising investment by the government for the development of genomic technologies, increasing demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies by the public and private research firms.

Furthermore, increasing application of oligonucleotide synthesis in diagnostic, genetic testing, research, therapeutics, gene synthesis, library preparation, drug target screening, and others is further influencing the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market globally. The major factors identified as the positive drivers of the market are rising investment by the government for the research and development of genomic technologies.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in this market are: Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Bioautomation Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), L.G.C Biosearch Technologies (U.S.), Eurofins Genomics (Germany), Eurogentec S.A (Belgium), and Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. (Japan) and others.

Market Segmentation

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation is done on the basis of application, product type, and end-users.

By application , the market includes drug target screening, library preparation, genetic testing, therapeutics, diagnostic, gene synthesis, research, and others. The Drug target screening segment holds the largest share due to the massive traction it receives from the pharmaceutical sector.

By end-users , the market includes diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Diagnostic laboratories segment is calculated to record massive growth during the forecast period.

By product type , the market includes reagents, synthesized oligonucleotides, and equipment. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment boasts an impressive hold over the global market.

Study Objectives of the Market:

Providing a detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years related to various segments and sub-segments of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Giving insights about factors affecting the market growth.

Analyzing the market based on price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.

Giving the past revenue and estimated future revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments with respect to the main market and various markets globally.

Giving regional level analysis of the oligonucleotide synthesis market. with respect to the current market size and future prospect.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific segmentation of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, as discussed in the MRFR report, includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The rise of North America can be attributed to the constant search for better treatment. The robust healthcare structure and the infrastructure of the research centers are quite indicative of that. Regional endeavor for such things is getting mostly driven by chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Governments and private investors are equally funding for innovation in the sector, and it can take the regional market further ahead.

Europe is getting driven by the same intents like that of North America and is getting amply backed by research centers and government initiatives. Funding for the regional market is not a big problem as many pharmaceutical companies from the region are investing substantially in understanding the gene sequence to develop better drugs. The APAC region is expected to rise significantly as many of the global titans are looking at the region as a possible investment opportunity. Infrastructural benefits and low cost of resources are some alluring factors that are controlling the market.

