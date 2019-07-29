Cardtronics Extends Partnership to Power THE EXCHANGE® Network for FICANEX®

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under a recently signed long-term renewal agreement with FICANEX ® Services Limited Partnership, Cardtronics plc will continue as the technology service provider enabling interconnectivity between ATMs and the more than 175 financial institutions on THE EXCHANGE® Network, Canada's largest surcharge-free ATM network. The agreement renews a partnership between Cardtronics and FICANEX that has existed since 2008.



“Working with excellent partners has always been key to the success of FICANEX,” said Andrew Obee, President and CEO of The FICANEX Group. “We exist to bring value to the financial institutions that are members of THE EXCHANGE Network and we are pleased to continue to count Cardtronics as one of our valuable partners. Cardtronics has been instrumental in our success with both THE EXCHANGE Network and with our tunl.™ platform, and we are excited about the new and innovative ways that this renewed relationship will support us in achieving our mission.”

The continued partnership also allows Cardtronics and FICANEX to collaborate on future innovations like the recent collaboration to deploy tunl.™, a fintech integration platform, SendGlobal™, a fully digital international money transfer service, and tunl.Chat, a market leading AI backed chatbot customer support platform for financial institutions.

“The extension of our ongoing partnership is validation of the high level of service quality and performance excellence that Cardtronics delivers to hundreds of Canadian financial institutions, and we are thrilled to be able to continue working with FICANEX to deliver innovative services to consumers and financial institutions alike,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics EVP and Managing Director, North America.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 229,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Cardtronics Canada is an affiliate of Cardtronics plc. In Canada, Cardtronics provides expanded services that include point-of-sale transaction processing as well as full-service payment card program management for credit unions and financial institutions.

About FICANEX

FICANEX consists of FICANEX Services Limited Partnership which owns and operates THE EXCHANGE Network, Canada's largest surcharge-free ATM network, and FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership which owns the tunl.™ technology platform, providing next-generation digital services for over 175 financial institutions across Canada, allowing them to effectively compete in the digital era of financial services.

