HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019:
|Six months ending:
|Three months ending:
|6/28/2019
|6/29/2018
|6/28/2019
|6/29/2018
|Net product sales
|$76,318,000
|$73,900,000
|$38,262,000
|37,750,000
|Income from operating activities(*)
|4,521,000
|3,909,000
|$2,010,000
|1,925,000
|Net income for the period
|2,943,000
|2,001,000
|$1,217,000
|904,000
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|2,060,000
|2,851,000
|$719,000
|1,195,000
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$0.26
|$0.18
|$0.11
|$0.08
|Diluted
|$0.26
|$0.18
|$0.11
|$0.08
|(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
|NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
To all employees and shareholders:
Sales remained strong despite the uncertainties of trade wars, Brexit and political uncertainties.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
|For information, contact:
|Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
|Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO
|or
|Alexander Stirling CFO
|Email: RobHammond@hammfg.com
|Email: AStirling@hammfg.com
Tel. (519) 822-2960
Fax. (519) 822-7289
