HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019:

  Six months ending: Three months ending:
  6/28/2019 6/29/2018 6/28/2019 6/29/2018
Net product sales $76,318,000 $73,900,000 $38,262,000 37,750,000
Income from operating activities(*) 4,521,000 3,909,000 $2,010,000 1,925,000
Net income for the period 2,943,000 2,001,000 $1,217,000 904,000
Total comprehensive income for the period 2,060,000 2,851,000 $719,000 1,195,000
         
Earnings per share        
Basic $0.26 $0.18 $0.11 $0.08
Diluted $0.26 $0.18 $0.11 $0.08
         
(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes  
NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor      

GUELPH, Ontario, July 29, 2019

To all employees and shareholders:

Sales remained strong despite the uncertainties of trade wars, Brexit and political uncertainties.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:    
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited    
Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO or Alexander Stirling CFO
Email: RobHammond@hammfg.com   Email: AStirling@hammfg.com

Tel. (519) 822-2960
Fax. (519) 822-7289

