HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019:

Six months ending: Three months ending: 6/28/2019 6/29/2018 6/28/2019 6/29/2018 Net product sales $76,318,000 $73,900,000 $38,262,000 37,750,000 Income from operating activities(*) 4,521,000 3,909,000 $2,010,000 1,925,000 Net income for the period 2,943,000 2,001,000 $1,217,000 904,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,060,000 2,851,000 $719,000 1,195,000 Earnings per share Basic $0.26 $0.18 $0.11 $0.08 Diluted $0.26 $0.18 $0.11 $0.08 (*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor

To all employees and shareholders:

Sales remained strong despite the uncertainties of trade wars, Brexit and political uncertainties.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

