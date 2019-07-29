First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Reports Quarterly Loan Growth and Year-Over-Year Earnings Improvement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 179.9%. The improvement in earnings compared to the 2018 period resulted primarily from additional earning assets and efficiencies of scale obtained through the previously-announced acquisition of The Peoples Bank ("TPB"). TPB was acquired by the Company and merged with the Bank on August 31, 2018. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.2 million, primarily resulting from an increase in the provision for loan and lease losses due to increased loan volume during the second quarter. Net loans increased $8.8 million, or 7.0% on an annualized basis, during the second quarter of 2019. This growth included $3.7 million attributable to the Bank's commercial lending efforts, along with $5.1 million in growth at the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company ("ALC"). ALC's growth was most pronounced in its indirect sales portfolio, which has been an area of focus for management over the past several years.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s net income totaled $2.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net loans as of June 30, 2019 totaled $511.5 million, compared to $514.9 million as of December 31, 2018, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 0.7%. The decrease in net loans over the six-month period was attributable to the first quarter of 2019 and resulted primarily from the pay-off of a significant loan relationship at the Bank, coupled with seasonal trends in ALC’s portfolio, during the first quarter.

“We are pleased to report a quarter of solid loan growth,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “The loan growth that we experienced during the second quarter offset the majority of reductions from the first quarter. In addition, we continue to enjoy significant improvement in earnings since the acquisition of The Peoples Bank in 2018. Our team remains focused on generating quality loan growth at both the Bank and ALC,” continued Mr. House.

Other Highlights

Expansion into New Markets – During the second quarter of 2019, the Bank received regulatory approval to open a loan production office in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. Expansion of the Bank’s presence into the Chattanooga area is consistent with the Company’s strategy to gain a foothold in or near larger metropolitan markets that management believes have strong potential for future growth. The opening of the Chattanooga-area office followed the opening of a loan production office in Mobile, Alabama during the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Management and Reduction in Wholesale Funding – In an effort to improve the efficiency of the Company’s balance sheet and reduce interest expense, during the first six months of 2019, management reduced wholesale deposit funding sources by allowing $28.3 million in brokered deposits to mature without renewal. The reduction in wholesale deposits was partially offset by organic growth in deposits at the Bank of approximately $6.4 million. As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s brokered deposits balances totaled $5.0 million.

Improvement in Asset Quality – The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality during the second quarter of 2019. Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), decreased to $2.7 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $3.1 million as of March 31, 2019 and $3.9 million as of June 30, 2018. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.35% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.39% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.61% as of June 30, 2018.

Growth in Net Interest Income – Net interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 0.7%, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, net interest income increased by $1.7 million, or 23.1%.

Net Interest Margin – Net interest margin was 5.21% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 5.17% for the first quarter of 2019 and 5.31% for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest margin was 5.19%, compared to 5.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The margin reductions comparing the 2019 periods to the 2018 periods are consistent with the rising interest rate environment, which has increased the Company’s funding costs. During 2019, management has focused on ways to reduce interest expense through reductions of wholesale funding sources and judicious management of rates paid on core deposits. These efforts, coupled with continued improvement in loan yields, resulted in the improvement of net interest margin comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2019.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses – The provision for loan and lease losses was $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2019 and $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2018. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, provisioning increased primarily due to increases in loan volume at both the Bank and ALC. The Bank experienced loan growth of $11.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, which was partially offset by a decline in the purchased loan portfolio of $7.7 million. Additionally, gross consumer and branch retail loans at ALC increased by $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to a decrease in these portfolios of $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2018. The increase comparing the two quarters was mostly attributable to lease income in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the lease-up of previously unused office space at the Company’s headquarters location in Birmingham, Alabama. Lease-up of the space occurred at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $8.5 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.5 million during the second quarter of 2018. The increase comparing the two quarters was attributable primarily to additional salaries and benefits, occupancy and other expenses associated with the addition of employees, facilities and other services in connection with the acquisition of TPB.

Provision for Income Taxes – The provision for income taxes totaled $0.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2019, representing an effective tax rate of 23.0% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to an effective tax rate of 22.1% for the first quarter of 2019.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its common stock in the second quarter of 2019. This amount is consistent with the Company’s quarterly dividend declarations in the first quarter of 2019 and each quarter of 2018 and 2017.

Regulatory Capital – During the second quarter of 2019, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of June 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 12.86%. Its total capital ratio was 13.76%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.43%.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank. In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, growth and earnings potential and expansion, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, market conditions and investment returns, the availability of quality loans in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets and collateral values. With respect to statements relating to the Company’s acquisition of TPB, these factors include, but are not limited to, difficulties, delays and unanticipated costs in integrating the organizations’ businesses or realized expected cost savings and other benefits; business disruptions as a result of the integration of the organizations, including possible loss of customers; diversion of management time to address acquisition-related issues; and changes in asset quality and credit risk as a result of the acquisition. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

2019

2018

2019 2018 June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, June

30, June

30, June

30, (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Results of Operations: Interest income $ 10,923 $ 10,813 $ 11,177 $ 9,452 $ 8,390 $ 21,736 $ 16,509 Interest expense 1,690 1,640 1,533 1,124 888 3,330 1,693 Net interest income 9,233 9,173 9,644 8,328 7,502 18,406 14,816 Provision for loan and lease losses 715 400 473 789 702 1,115 1,360 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 8,518 8,773 9,171 7,539 6,800 17,291 13,456 Non-interest income 1,291 1,265 1,158 2,112 1,132 2,556 2,272 Non-interest expense 8,504 8,453 8,382 9,142 7,492 16,957 14,793 Income before income taxes 1,305 1,585 1,947 509 440 2,890 935 Provision for income taxes 300 351 470 269 81 651 162 Net income $ 1,005 $ 1,234 $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 359 $ 2,239 $ 773 Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.35 $ 0.13 Diluted net income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Dividends declared $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Key Measures (Period End): Total assets $ 777,171 $ 795,334 $ 791,939 $ 802,595 $ 634,036 Tangible assets(1) 768,115 786,150 782,627 793,038 634,036 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 511,515 502,760 514,867 519,822 355,529 Allowance for loan and lease losses 5,087 4,924 5,055 5,116 4,952 Investment securities, net 136,649 148,025 153,949 159,496 165,740 Total deposits 682,806 703,361 704,725 715,761 531,428 Short-term borrowings 73 ― 527 192 10,366 Long-term debt ― ― ― ― 10,000 Total shareholders’ equity 83,748 81,573 79,437 77,470 75,634 Tangible common equity(1) 74,692 72,389 70,125 67,913 75,634 Book value per common share 13.28 12.94 12.61 12.30 12.41 Tangible book value per common share(1) 11.84 11.48 11.13 10.79 12.41 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.51 % 0.63 % 0.74 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.57 % 0.25 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 4.89 % 6.21 % 7.49 % 1.25 % 1.91 % 5.54 % 2.06 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 5.50 % 7.01 % 8.52 % 1.30 % 1.91 % 6.25 % 2.06 % Net interest margin 5.21 % 5.17 % 5.27 % 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.19 % 5.28 % Efficiency ratio(2) 80.8 % 81.0 % 77.6 % 87.6 % 86.8 % 80.9 % 86.6 % Net loans to deposits 74.9 % 71.5 % 73.1 % 72.6 % 66.9 % Net loans to assets 65.8 % 63.2 % 65.0 % 64.8 % 56.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.72 % 9.21 % 8.96 % 8.56 % 11.93 % Allowance for loan losses as % of loans 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 1.37 % Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.54 % 0.66 % 0.61 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures on page 11 (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)





FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/

Rate % Average

Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans – Bank $ 410,609 $ 5,386 5.26 % $ 258,956 $ 2,923 4.53 % Loans – ALC 102,675 4,447 17.37 % 99,080 4,408 17.84 % Taxable investment securities 141,429 747 2.12 % 171,752 869 2.03 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2,197 15 2.74 % 4,992 44 3.54 % Federal funds sold 15,080 98 2.61 % 4,121 22 2.14 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 39,492 230 2.34 % 27,682 124 1.80 % Total interest-earning assets 711,482 10,923 6.16 % 566,583 8,390 5.94 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 73,189 58,053 Total $ 784,671 $ 624,636 LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 169,745 $ 215 0.51 % $ 157,335 $ 169 0.43 % Savings deposits 165,318 460 1.12 % 102,627 140 0.55 % Time deposits 244,984 1,015 1.66 % 180,505 489 1.09 % Borrowings 98 ― ― % 20,341 90 1.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 580,145 1,690 1.17 % 460,808 888 0.77 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 111,929 82,200 Other liabilities 10,262 6,181 Shareholders’ equity 82,335 75,447 Total $ 784,671 $ 624,636 Net interest income $ 9,233 $ 7,502 Net interest margin 5.21 % 5.31 %





FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

Average

Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans – Bank $ 410,264 $ 10,740 5.28 % $ 259,099 $ 5,731 4.46 % Loans – ALC 102,405 8,766 17.26 % 96,566 8,689 18.15 % Taxable investment securities 145,211 1,552 2.16 % 175,313 1,734 1.99 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2,199 30 2.75 % 5,549 100 3.63 % Federal funds sold 11,129 142 2.57 % 7,182 65 1.83 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 43,989 506 2.32 % 22,454 190 1.71 % Total interest-earning assets 715,197 21,736 6.13 % 566,163 16,509 5.88 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 71,539 58,308 Total $ 786,736 $ 624,471 LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 169,507 $ 421 0.50 % $ 162,122 $ 340 0.42 % Savings deposits 167,111 921 1.11 % 93,705 210 0.45 % Time deposits 249,771 1,988 1.61 % 180,387 949 1.06 % Borrowings 223 ― ― % 22,496 194 1.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 586,612 3,330 1.14 % 458,710 1,693 0.74 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 109,501 83,311 Other liabilities 9,151 6,815 Shareholders’ equity 81,472 75,635 Total $ 786,736 $ 624,471 Net interest income $ 18,406 $ 14,816 Net interest margin 5.19 % 5.28 %









FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) June

30,

December

31,

2019 2018 (Unaudited)



ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,895 $ 9,796 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 33,964 39,803 Total cash and cash equivalents 44,859 49,599 Federal funds sold 15,081 8,354 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 117,961 132,487 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,688 21,462 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 713 703 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $5,087 and $5,055, respectively 511,515 514,867 Premises and equipment, net 29,491 27,643 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 15,391 15,237 Accrued interest receivable 2,476 2,816 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 9,056 9,312 Other real estate owned 1,258 1,505 Other assets 10,682 7,954 Total assets $ 777,171 $ 791,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 682,806 $ 704,725 Accrued interest expense 526 424 Other liabilities 10,018 6,826 Short-term borrowings 73 527 Total liabilities 693,432 712,502 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,567,784 and 7,562,264 shares issued, respectively; 6,306,161 and 6,298,062

shares outstanding, respectively 75 75 Surplus 13,646 13,496 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (338 ) (2,377 ) Retained earnings 90,737 88,668 Less treasury stock: 1,261,623 and 1,264,202 shares at cost, respectively (20,372 ) (20,414 ) Noncontrolling interest ― (11 ) Total shareholders’ equity 83,748 79,437 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 777,171 $ 791,939





FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 9,833 $ 7,331 $ 19,506 $ 14,420 Interest on investment securities 1,090 1,059 2,230 2,089 Total interest income 10,923 8,390 21,736 16,509 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,690 798 3,330 1,499 Interest on borrowings ― 90 ― 194 Total interest expense 1,690 888 3,330 1,693 Net interest income 9,233 7,502 18,406 14,816 Provision for loan and lease losses 715 702 1,115 1,360 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 8,518 6,800 17,291 13,456 Non-interest income: Service and other charges on deposit accounts 443 444 903 911 Credit insurance income 108 100 251 318 Mortgage fees from secondary market 186 144 289 261 Other income, net 554 444 1,113 782 Total non-interest income 1,291 1,132 2,556 2,272 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,195 4,533 10,183 9,100 Net occupancy and equipment 1,046 873 2,135 1,762 Computer services 333 317 684 609 Fees for professional services 321 266 563 539 Other expense 1,609 1,503 3,392 2,783 Total non-interest expense 8,504 7,492 16,957 14,793 Income before income taxes 1,305 440 2,890 935 Provision for income taxes 300 81 651 162 Net income $ 1,005 $ 359 $ 2,239 $ 773 Basic net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.35 $ 0.13 Diluted net income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Dividends per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.04

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in the press release.

Operating Income

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following non-operating items:

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Accretion of discount on purchased loans

Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits

Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities

Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts

Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate

Provision for loan and lease losses

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

Acquisition expenses

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of June 30, 2019 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented below is that the adjustments include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.





Quarter Ended

2019

2018

June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, June

30, (Unaudited Reconciliation)

Net income $ 1,005 $ 1,234 $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 359 Add back: Provision for income taxes 300 351 470 269 81 Income before income taxes 1,305 1,585 1,947 509 440 Add back (subtract) adjustments to net interest income: Accretion of discount on purchased loans (172 ) (234 ) (249 ) (77 ) ― Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits (35 ) (64 ) (129 ) (59 ) ― Net adjustments to net interest income (207 ) (298 ) (378 ) (136 ) ― Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments: Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities (9 ) (13 ) (13 ) ― (102 ) Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts ― ― ― (981 ) ― Net loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed real estate (3 ) 30 65 (79 ) 152 Provision for loan and lease losses 715 400 473 789 702 Amortization of core deposit intangible 128 128 128 43 ― Acquisition expenses ― ― 149 1,492 ― Net non-interest adjustments 831 545 802 1,264 752 Operating income $ 1,929 $ 1,832 $ 2,371 $ 1,637 $ 1,192

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

2019

2018

2019 2018 June

30

March

31,

December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

June

30,

June

30,

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited Reconciliation)

TANGIBLE BALANCES Total assets $ 777,171 $ 795,334 $ 791,939 $ 802,595 $ 634,036 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,552 ― Less: Core deposit intangible 1,621 1,749 1,877 2,005 ― Tangible assets (a) $ 768,115 $ 786,150 $ 782,627 $ 793,038 $ 634,036 Total shareholders’ equity $ 83,748 $ 81,573 $ 79,437 $ 77,470 $ 75,634 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,552 ― Less: Core deposit intangible 1,621 1,749 1,877 2,005 ― Tangible common equity (b) $ 74,692 $ 72,389 $ 70,125 $ 67,913 $ 75,634 Average shareholders’ equity $ 82,335 $ 80,600 $ 78,275 $ 76,303 $ 75,447 $ 81,472 $ 75,634 Less: Average goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,551 2,517 ― 7,435 ― Less: Average core deposit intangible 1,683 1,818 1,960 676 ― 1,750 ― Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c) $ 73,217 $ 71,347 $ 68,764 $ 73,110 $ 75,447 $ 72,287 $ 75,634 Net income (d) $ 1,005 $ 1,234 $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 359 $ 2,239 $ 773 Common shares outstanding (e) 6,306 6,304 6,298 6,297 6,092 TANGIBLE MEASURES Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e) $ 11.84 $ 11.48 $ 11.13 $ 10.79 $ 12.41 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a) 9.72 % 9.21 % 8.96 % 8.56 % 11.93 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 5.50 % 7.01 % 8.52 % 1.30 % 1.91 % 6.25 % 2.06 %

Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)

Contact:

Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200



