Livongo Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,590,050 shares of its common stock at a price of $28.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,903,050 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments. Including the option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds to Livongo from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $408.5 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LVGO” on July 25, 2019.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan acted as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Jaffray and SVB Leerink acted as lead co-managers, and Canaccord Genuity, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus relating to the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

Media and Investor Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712



