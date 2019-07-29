There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,300 in the last 365 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”),  today reported financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the quarter was $11.4 million compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the quarter, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2018 net income was favorably impacted by a low provision for loan losses of $40 thousand, the result of a combination of factors described in the Credit Quality section below.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $16.7 million compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.5 million, or 9.9%.  

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Net income of $11.4 million was third highest in Company history

  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $16.7 million was the highest in Company history

  • Net interest income of $32.5 million was $2.2 million, or 7.4%, higher than the second quarter of 2018 and the highest in Company history

  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.28% as compared to 3.16% in the second quarter of 2018

  • Return on average assets was 1.06%

  • Total assets at quarter-end were $4.31 billion, an increase of $122.6 million from June 30, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “We delivered a strong second quarter and first half of 2019 as we benefitted from our investments in people and systems and the execution of our strategic initiatives. For the second quarter in a row we generated record-breaking pre-tax pre-provision income.

“Our commercial and residential loan portfolios grew by 3.7% and 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and 16.8% and 11.4% year-over-year, respectively. Strong asset quality was illustrated by low annualized net charge-offs of 0.16% of average loans, the Company’s lowest quarterly charge-off level in more than ten years. Common book value per share increased by 3.3% in the quarter and tangible common book value per share(1) grew by 4.2%. Our capital ratios improved once again with a 30-basis-point increase in common equity to assets and a 32-basis-point increase in tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or TCE ratio, to 7.77%.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “Net interest margin for the quarter was favorably impacted by our ongoing balance sheet repositioning as we continue to redeploy assets from investment securities into higher-yielding loans. A continued focus on efficiency drove quarterly operating leverage year-over-year. We also made progress on our strategy to grow our relationship-based commercial and residential mortgage businesses and right-size our consumer indirect portfolio.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the quarter, $672 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2018.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.01 billion, $11.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $124.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2018. The primary driver of the increase was organic loan growth.

  • Second quarter 2019 net interest margin was 3.28%, four basis points higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin has been positively impacted by the continued repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet, as a growing proportion of interest-earning assets are deployed into loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.2 million for the quarter, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

  • ATM and debit card charges of $1.7 million was $296 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $208 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.

  • Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $407 thousand was $225 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $276 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018. This income fluctuates based upon the timing of loan and sale closings.

  • Investment advisory fees were $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of the June 1, 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital.

  • A loss from derivative instruments of $45 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2019 driven by significantly lower volume of new interest rate swap transactions. As a result, the income recognized from new transactions was more than offset by the credit valuation adjustment associated with our interest rate swap portfolio.

  • Insurance income was $872 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was the result of seasonality in this line of business. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher contingent and transaction revenue in the prior year period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $23.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to favorable health claims in the second quarter combined with the impact of higher payroll-related taxes incurred in the first quarter. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of investments in bank personnel and the 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 689 at June 30, 2019, 687 at March 31, 2019, and 673 at June 30, 2018.

  • Advertising and promotions expense of $1.1 million was $566 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $365 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the quarter compared to $3.0 million for each of the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter compared to 20.8% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.7% for the second quarter of 2018.

Effective tax rates are impacted by items of income and expense not subject to federal or state taxation. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.31 billion at June 30, 2019, up $11.4 million from $4.30 billion at March 31, 2019, and up $122.6 million from $4.19 billion at June 30, 2018.

Investment securities were $805.1 million at June 30, 2019, down $61.4 million from $866.5 million at March 31, 2019, and down $161.9 million from $967.0 million at June 30, 218. The decreases are the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans.

Total loans were $3.15 billion at June 30, 2019, up $42.5 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2019, and up $251.5 million, or 8.7%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $594.9 million, up $41.2 million, or 7.4%, from March 31, 2019, and up $87.9 million, or 17.3%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.01 billion, up $16.8 million, or 1.7%, from March 31, 2019, and up $143.0 million, or 16.5%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Residential real estate loans totaled $546.0 million, up $11.3 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2019, and up $56.1 million, or 11.4%, from June 30, 2018.

  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $876.1 million, down $26.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2019, and down $30.1 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.47 billion at June 30, 2019, $36.8 million or 1.1% lower than March 31, 2019, and $209.8 million or 6.4% higher than June 30, 2018. The decrease from March 31, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality while the increase from June 30, 2018, was primarily the result of successful business development efforts. Public deposit balances represented 26% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, compared to 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, and 26% at June 30, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $308.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21.2 million from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $164.3 million from June 30, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $422.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $408.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $386.9 million at June 30, 2018. Tangible common book value per share was $20.60 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.83 or 4.2% from $19.77 at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $2.36 or 12.9% from $18.24 at June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 36% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.55%, compared to 8.36% and 8.10% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.95%, compared to 9.87% and 9.82% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.45%, compared to 10.37% at each of March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018.

  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.57%, compared to 12.50% and 12.66% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $11.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.8 million at March 31, 2019, and $9.7 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of the internal downgrade of one commercial credit relationship with an unpaid principal balance of $5.6 million.

The second quarter 2019 provision for loan losses was $2.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $40 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million in the quarter, $533 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2019 and $432 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.16% in the quarter, 0.23% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.24% in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.36% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2019 and 0.34% at June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 300% at June 30, 2019, compared to 574% at March 31, 2019, and 349% at June 30, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, the Company’s ability to redeploy investment assets into loan assets, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

*****

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
Director of Investor and External Relations
585-627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com

 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  2019     2018  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,988     $ 79,786     $ 102,755     $ 117,331     $ 89,094  
Investment securities:                                      
Available for sale   406,509       427,545       445,677       458,310       492,228  
Held-to-maturity   398,610       438,984       446,581       459,623       474,803  
Total investment securities   805,119       866,529       892,258       917,933       967,031  
Loans held for sale   2,045       2,069       2,868       3,166       2,014  
Loans:                                      
Commercial business   594,923       553,745       557,861       537,942       507,021  
Commercial mortgage   1,010,071       993,259       958,194       905,011       867,049  
Residential real estate loans   546,031       534,691       524,155       507,598       489,940  
Residential real estate lines   108,006       108,623       109,718       111,204       113,287  
Consumer indirect   876,116       902,762       919,917       909,434       906,237  
Other consumer   16,537       16,099       16,753       17,142       16,678  
Total loans   3,151,684       3,109,179       3,086,598       2,988,331       2,900,212  
Allowance for loan losses   34,434       33,327       33,914       33,955       33,955  
Total loans, net   3,117,250       3,075,852       3,052,684       2,954,376       2,866,257  
Total interest-earning assets   4,007,797       4,009,496       4,031,151       3,927,238       3,884,628  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   75,534       75,850       76,173       78,853       79,188  
Total assets   4,313,945       4,302,541       4,311,698       4,258,385       4,191,315  
Deposits:                                      
Noninterest-bearing demand   719,150       732,631       755,460       748,167       719,084  
Interest-bearing demand   677,846       707,430       622,482       711,321       658,107  
Savings and money market   966,509       1,016,666       968,897       988,486       1,012,972  
Time deposits   1,108,484       1,052,110       1,020,068       1,037,755       872,004  
Total deposits   3,471,989       3,508,837       3,366,907       3,485,729       3,262,167  
Short-term borrowings   308,500       287,300       469,500       308,200       472,800  
Long-term borrowings, net   39,237       39,220       39,202       39,184       39,167  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,100,576       3,102,726       3,120,149       3,084,946       3,055,050  
Shareholders’ equity   422,354       408,253       396,293       392,154       386,937  
Common shareholders’ equity   405,026       390,925       378,965       374,825       369,608  
Tangible common equity (1)   329,492       315,075       302,792       295,972       290,420  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (13,160 )   $ (18,554 )   $ (21,281 )   $ (21,820 )   $ (20,296 )
                                       
Common shares outstanding   15,995       15,941       15,929       15,925       15,924  
Treasury shares   105       115       127       131       132  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                                      
Leverage ratio   8.55 %     8.36 %     8.16 %     8.18 %     8.10 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   9.95 %     9.87 %     9.70 %     9.81 %     9.82 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   10.45 %     10.37 %     10.21 %     10.34 %     10.37 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.57 %     12.50 %     12.38 %     12.58 %     12.66 %
Common equity to assets   9.39 %     9.09 %     8.79 %     8.80 %     8.82 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.77 %     7.45 %     7.15 %     7.08 %     7.06 %
                                       
Common book value per share $ 25.32     $ 24.52     $ 23.79     $ 23.54     $ 23.21  
Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 20.60     $ 19.77     $ 19.01     $ 18.59     $ 18.24  
                                       


                   
(1)   See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
     


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Six Months Ended     2019     2018  
  June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                                                      
DATA:                                                      
Interest income $ 84,162     $ 72,490     $ 42,648     $ 41,514     $ 41,125     $ 39,117     $ 37,013  
Interest expense   19,906       12,558       10,184       9,722       9,096       8,214       6,783  
Net interest income   64,256       59,932       32,464       31,792       32,029       30,903       30,230  
Provision for loan losses   3,547       2,989       2,354       1,193       3,884       2,061       40  
Net interest income after provision                                                      
for loan losses   60,709       56,943       30,110       30,599       28,145       28,842       30,190  
Noninterest income:                                                      
Service charges on deposits   3,436       3,441       1,756       1,680       1,866       1,813       1,703  
Insurance income   2,250       2,417       872       1,378       1,012       1,501       1,018  
ATM and debit card   3,182       2,952       1,739       1,443       1,643       1,557       1,531  
Investment advisory   4,543       3,689       2,327       2,216       2,189       2,245       1,911  
Company owned life insurance   834       893       424       410       460       440       443  
Investments in limited partnerships   376       691       144       232       184       328       123  
Loan servicing   214       223       104       110       122       96       108  
Income (loss) from derivative                                                      
instruments, net   123       347       (45 )     168       289       336       176  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale   589       227       407       182       266       303       131  
Net (loss) gain on investment securities   113       7       166       (53 )     (39 )     (95 )     7  
Net gain on other assets   58       12       9       49       1       37       9  
Other   2,635       2,415       1,330       1,305       1,355       1,255       1,247  
Total noninterest income   18,353       17,314       9,233       9,120       9,348       9,816       8,407  
Noninterest expense:                                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   27,250       26,300       13,249       14,001       14,373       13,970       12,871  
Occupancy and equipment   8,912       8,574       4,326       4,586       4,427       4,337       4,167  
Professional services   2,090       1,779       932       1,158       780       1,353       896  
Computer and data processing   2,573       2,593       1,350       1,223       1,238       1,291       1,358  
Supplies and postage   1,032       1,060       498       534       487       485       548  
FDIC assessments   998       988       486       512       489       498       480  
Advertising and promotions   1,606       1,698       1,086       520       935       949       721  
Amortization of intangibles   639       593       316       323       330       334       305  
Goodwill impairment   -       -       -       -       2,350       -       -  
Other   5,074       3,967       2,760       2,314       2,394       2,304       2,102  
Total noninterest expense   50,174       47,552       25,003       25,171       27,803       25,521       23,448  
Income before income taxes   28,888       26,705       14,340       14,548       9,690       13,137       15,149  
Income tax expense   5,966       5,247       2,939       3,027       2,199       2,560       2,979  
Net income   22,922       21,458       11,401       11,521       7,491       10,577       12,170  
Preferred stock dividends   731       731       366       365       365       365       366  
Net income available to common                                                      
shareholders $ 22,191     $ 20,727     $ 11,035     $ 11,156     $ 7,126     $ 10,212     $ 11,804  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                                      
Earnings per share – basic $ 1.39     $ 1.30     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.45     $ 0.64     $ 0.74  
Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.39     $ 1.30     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.45     $ 0.64     $ 0.74  
Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.50     $ 0.48     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
Common dividend payout ratio   35.97 %     36.92 %     36.23 %     35.71 %     53.33 %     37.50 %     32.43 %
Dividend yield (annualized)   3.46 %     2.94 %     3.44 %     3.73 %     3.70 %     3.03 %     2.93 %
Return on average assets   1.08 %     1.05 %     1.06 %     1.09 %     0.70 %     1.00 %     1.18 %
Return on average equity   11.32 %     11.31 %     11.01 %     11.65 %     7.50 %     10.71 %     12.70 %
Return on average common equity   11.45 %     11.44 %     11.12 %     11.79 %     7.46 %     10.82 %     12.90 %
Return on average tangible common                                                      
equity (1)   14.21 %     14.41 %     13.73 %     14.71 %     9.40 %     13.71 %     16.27 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   60.39 %     60.99 %     59.79 %     60.99 %     66.64 %     62.04 %     60.14 %
Effective tax rate   20.7 %     19.6 %     20.5 %     20.8 %     22.7 %     19.5 %     19.7 %
   


                   
(1)   See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2)   The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
                   


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended     2019     2018  
  June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                                                      
Federal funds sold and interest-                                                      
earning deposits $ 18,050     $ 28,183     $ 18,145     $ 17,955     $ 25,411     $ 17,955     $ 34,357  
Investment securities (1)   866,138       1,023,777       845,624       886,878       937,907       954,027       1,012,846  
Loans:                                                      
Commercial business   562,618       467,225       577,884       547,182       539,622       519,114       481,045  
Commercial mortgage   994,271       831,925       1,010,544       977,818       944,476       896,159       842,422  
Residential real estate loans   534,986       477,130       540,390       529,522       515,539       498,371       483,577  
Residential real estate lines   108,673       114,776       107,826       109,529       110,236       111,762       113,948  
Consumer indirect   901,556       892,433       891,967       911,252       914,636       904,480       899,069  
Other consumer   15,972       16,712       15,721       16,226       16,671       16,633       16,449  
Total loans   3,118,076       2,800,201       3,144,332       3,091,529       3,041,180       2,946,519       2,836,510  
Total interest-earning assets   4,002,264       3,852,161       4,008,101       3,996,362       4,004,498       3,918,501       3,883,713  
Goodwill and other intangible                                                      
assets, net   75,871       75,271       75,711       76,033       78,314       79,047       75,957  
Total assets   4,291,670       4,114,839       4,300,254       4,282,991       4,268,809       4,187,538       4,142,735  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest-bearing demand   664,577       674,802       660,747       668,448       669,491       642,234       677,582  
Savings and money market   981,439       1,022,554       996,878       965,829       1,011,427       978,578       1,032,425  
Time deposits   1,086,670       881,863       1,096,544       1,076,687       1,032,632       946,499       906,271  
Short-term borrowings   334,939       396,317       323,461       346,546       355,439       430,697       381,043  
Long-term borrowings, net   39,218       39,147       39,227       39,209       39,191       39,174       39,156  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,106,843       3,014,683       3,116,857       3,096,719       3,108,180       3,037,182       3,036,477  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   720,727       693,648       714,205       727,321       733,717       730,960       699,112  
Total deposits   3,453,413       3,272,867       3,468,374       3,438,285       3,447,267       3,298,271       3,315,390  
Total liabilities   3,883,446       3,732,269       3,884,843       3,882,033       3,872,545       3,795,727       3,758,465  
Shareholders’ equity   408,224       382,570       415,411       400,958       396,264       391,811       384,270  
Common equity   390,896       365,242       398,083       383,630       378,936       374,482       366,942  
Tangible common equity (2) $ 315,025     $ 289,971     $ 322,372     $ 307,597     $ 300,622     $ 295,435     $ 290,985  
Common shares outstanding:                                                      
Basic   15,950       15,898       15,970       15,930       15,922       15,921       15,906  
Diluted   15,997       15,945       16,015       15,978       15,971       15,964       15,948  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:                                                      
(Tax equivalent basis)                                                      
Investment securities   2.38 %     2.32 %     2.38 %     2.37 %     2.33 %     2.35 %     2.32 %
Loans   4.80 %     4.39 %     4.82 %     4.77 %     4.68 %     4.55 %     4.43 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.26 %     3.82 %     4.29 %     4.23 %     4.11 %     4.00 %     3.86 %
Interest-bearing demand   0.21 %     0.13 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.19 %     0.13 %
Savings and money market   0.43 %     0.22 %     0.44 %     0.41 %     0.38 %     0.33 %     0.26 %
Time deposits   2.12 %     1.41 %     2.17 %     2.06 %     1.88 %     1.69 %     1.49 %
Short-term borrowings   2.71 %     1.84 %     2.71 %     2.70 %     2.56 %     2.24 %     2.01 %
Long-term borrowings, net   6.30 %     6.31 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.30 %     6.31 %     6.31 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.29 %     0.84 %     1.31 %     1.27 %     1.16 %     1.07 %     0.90 %
Net interest rate spread   2.97 %     2.98 %     2.98 %     2.96 %     2.95 %     2.93 %     2.96 %
Net interest rate margin   3.26 %     3.17 %     3.28 %     3.24 %     3.21 %     3.17 %     3.16 %
                                                       


                   
(1)   Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2)   See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
                   

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Six Months Ended     2019     2018  
  June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                                                      
Allowance for Loan Losses                                                      
Beginning balance $ 33,914     $ 34,672     $ 33,327     $ 33,914     $ 33,955     $ 33,955     $ 35,594  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                                      
Commercial business   37       244       10       27       1,135       431       259  
Commercial mortgage   (14 )     (4 )     3       (17 )     901       110       (1 )
Residential real estate loans   101       (103 )     76       25       23       16       (53 )
Residential real estate lines   (3 )     86       (1 )     (2 )     15       21       (5 )
Consumer indirect   2,580       2,981       1,022       1,558       1,599       1,246       1,317  
Other consumer   326       502       137       189       252       237       162  
Total net charge-offs   3,027       3,706       1,247       1,780       3,925       2,061       1,679  
Provision for loan losses   3,547       2,989       2,354       1,193       3,884       2,061       40  
Ending balance $ 34,434     $ 33,955     $ 34,434     $ 33,327     $ 33,914     $ 33,955     $ 33,955  
                                                       
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                                                      
to average loans (annualized):                                                      
Commercial business   0.01 %     0.11 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.83 %     0.33 %     0.22 %
Commercial mortgage   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.38 %     0.05 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate loans   0.04 %     -0.04 %     0.06 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     -0.04 %
Residential real estate lines   -0.01 %     0.15 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     0.05 %     0.08 %     -0.02 %
Consumer indirect   0.58 %     0.67 %     0.46 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.55 %     0.59 %
Other consumer   4.12 %     6.06 %     3.51 %     4.73 %     6.00 %     5.66 %     3.95 %
Total loans   0.20 %     0.27 %     0.16 %     0.23 %     0.51 %     0.28 %     0.24 %
                                                       
Supplemental information (1)                                                      
Non-performing loans:                                                      
Commercial business $ 638     $ 4,026     $ 638     $ 594     $ 912     $ 2,203     $ 4,026  
Commercial mortgage   6,836       2,151       6,836       909       1,586       1,900       2,151  
Residential real estate loans   2,283       2,138       2,283       2,225       2,391       2,057       2,138  
Residential real estate lines   282       288       282       252       255       297       288  
Consumer indirect   1,399       1,124       1,399       1,822       1,989       1,385       1,124  
Other consumer   25       4       25       2       8       8       4  
Total non-performing loans   11,463       9,731       11,463       5,804       7,141       7,850       9,731  
Foreclosed assets   37       299       37       41       230       290       299  
Total non-performing assets $ 11,500     $ 10,030     $ 11,500     $ 5,845     $ 7,371     $ 8,140     $ 10,030  
                                                       
Total non-performing loans                                                      
to total loans   0.36 %     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.26 %     0.34 %
Total non-performing assets                                                      
to total assets   0.27 %     0.24 %     0.27 %     0.14 %     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.24 %
Allowance for loan losses                                                      
to total loans   1.09 %     1.17 %     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.10 %     1.14 %     1.17 %
Allowance for loan losses                                                      
to non-performing loans   300 %     349 %     300 %     574 %     475 %     433 %     349 %
                                                       


                   
(1)   At period end.
                   


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Six Months Ended     2019     2018  
  June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
  2019     2018     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                                      
Total assets                 $ 4,313,945     $ 4,302,541     $ 4,311,698     $ 4,258,385     $ 4,191,315  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible                                                      
assets, net                   75,534       75,850       76,173       78,853       79,188  
Tangible assets                 $ 4,238,411     $ 4,226,691     $ 4,235,525     $ 4,179,532     $ 4,112,127  
                                                       
Ending tangible common equity:                                                      
Common shareholders’ equity                 $ 405,026     $ 390,925     $ 378,965     $ 374,825     $ 369,608  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible                                                      
assets, net                   75,534       75,850       76,173       78,853       79,188  
Tangible common equity                 $ 329,492     $ 315,075     $ 302,792     $ 295,972     $ 290,420  
                                                       
Tangible common equity to tangible                                                      
assets (1)                   7.77 %     7.45 %     7.15 %     7.08 %     7.06 %
                                                       
Common shares outstanding                   15,995       15,941       15,929       15,925       15,924  
Tangible common book value per                                                      
share (2)                 $ 20.60     $ 19.77     $ 19.01     $ 18.59     $ 18.24  
                                                       
Average tangible assets:                                                      
Average assets $ 4,291,670     $ 4,114,839     $ 4,300,254     $ 4,282,991     $ 4,268,809     $ 4,187,538     $ 4,142,735  
Less: Average goodwill and other                                                      
intangible assets, net   75,871       75,271       75,711       76,033       78,314       79,047       75,957  
Average tangible assets $ 4,215,799     $ 4,039,568     $ 4,224,543     $ 4,206,958     $ 4,190,495     $ 4,108,491     $ 4,066,778  
                                                       
Average tangible common equity:                                                      
Average common equity $ 390,896     $ 365,242     $ 398,083     $ 383,630     $ 378,936     $ 374,482     $ 366,942  
Less: Average goodwill and other                                                      
intangible assets, net   75,871       75,271       75,711       76,033       78,314       79,047       75,957  
Average tangible common equity $ 315,025     $ 289,971     $ 322,372     $ 307,597     $ 300,622     $ 295,435     $ 290,985  
                                                       
Net income available to                                                      
common shareholders $ 22,191     $ 20,727     $ 11,035     $ 11,156     $ 7,126     $ 10,212     $ 11,804  
Return on average tangible common                                                      
equity (3)   14.21 %     14.41 %     13.73 %     14.71 %     9.40 %     13.71 %     16.27 %
                                                       
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                                      
Net income $ 22,922     $ 21,458     $ 11,401     $ 11,521     $ 7,491     $ 10,577     $ 12,170  
Add: Income tax expense   5,966       5,247       2,939       3,027       2,199       2,560       2,979  
Add: Provision for loan losses   3,547       2,989       2,354       1,193       3,884       2,061       40  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 32,435     $ 29,694     $ 16,694     $ 15,741     $ 13,574     $ 15,198     $ 15,189  
 


                   
(1)   Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2)   Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)   Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.