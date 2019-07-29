Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis Biosciences Inc.

Adds Unique Solution to Integra’s Neurocritical Care Offering

/EIN News/ -- PLAINSBORO, N.J., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has acquired Arkis Biosciences Inc. a privately-held company that offers a portfolio of neurosurgical devices, including the CerebroFlo® external ventricular drainage (EVD) catheter with Endexo® technology, a permanent additive designed to reduce the potential for catheter obstruction due to thrombus formation. The acquisition of Arkis Biosciences strengthens Integra’s offerings in neurocritical care and Integra’s position as the world leader in advanced catheter technology.



“Neurocritical care is an important area of focus for Integra. We recently introduced our CereLink™ Intracranial Pressure Monitor and invested in clinical specialists to better support neurocritical care teams,” said Dan Reuvers, president of Codman Specialty Surgical. “Today’s acquisition expands our leading portfolio to better treat patients and underscores our commitment to addressing unmet needs in patient care.”

Catheter obstruction and bacterial colonization are two key challenges healthcare teams face in managing the external drainage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in neurocritical care patients. This acquisition complements Integra’s current portfolio and provides surgeons a full offering of therapeutic choices to address:

Bacterial Colonization: Integra Lifesciences’ Bactiseal® Anti-Microbial EVD Catheters offer a proven barrier in the reduction of gram positive bacterial colonization on the catheter surface for up to 28 days,1 providing lasting protection during the critical post-implantation period.

Catheter Obstruction: Arkis Biosciences’ CerebroFlo® EVD Catheter features the exclusively-licensed Endexo Technology, a permanent additive that reduces fibrinogen and platelet activation and adhesion in the external ventricular management of CSF.2

“The introduction of the CerebroFlo EVD Catheter first established the benefits of Endexo in neurocritical care,” said Chad Seaver, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Arkis Biosciences. “As a world leader in neurosurgery, Integra is the right choice to extend the reach of this important technology to patients and clinicians worldwide.”

EVD catheters are used in combination with a variety of EVD systems for external drainage of CSF to manage elevated intracranial pressure in patients with acute brain injury and hydrocephalus. Reducing complications associated with EVD management, such as bacterial colonization on the EVD catheter surface or catheter obstruction, is fundamental to the practice of neurocritical care.

Integra LifeSciences does not expect this acquisition to have a material financial impact in 2019.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the products and services provided by Integra. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Among other things, the willingness of surgical professionals to use Integra products may affect the prospects for their use in surgical procedures. In addition, the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors, identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Item IA of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could affect actual results.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Sravan Emany

Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury & Investor Relations

(609) 936-2488

sravan.emany@integralife.com

Michael Beaulieu

Director, Investor Relations

(609) 750-2827

michael.beaulieu@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

(609) 750-7984

laurene.isip@integralife.com

1 Bering, EA: A simplified apparatus for constant ventricular drainage. J Neurosurg 8: 450-452, 1951.

2 510(k) Regulatory Filing. Arkis Biosciences CerebroFlo® EVD Catheter with Endexo® Technology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.