National General Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) reported second quarter 2019 net income of $69.0 million or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $36.7 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) was $78.1 million or $0.67 per diluted share compared to $59.5 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights versus Second Quarter 2018*

Net earned premium grew $92.9 million or 10.4% to $984.0 million driven by organic growth in our P&C segment of 11.3% and in our A&H segment of 6.3%.

The overall combined ratio (12,13) was 90.9% compared to 92.1% in the prior year’s quarter, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The P&C segment reported a decrease in combined ratio to 92.6% from 92.9% in the prior year’s quarter. The A&H segment reported a decrease in combined ratio to 82.6% from 88.6% in the prior year’s quarter, driven by strong operating results in our small group self-funded and individual products.

Service and fee income grew 12.1% to $166.0 million, driven by organic growth primarily in our group administration fees and third party technology services fees within our A&H segment.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.48 billion and fully diluted book value per share was $17.48 at June 30, 2019, growth of 11.6% and 14.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve month operating return on average equity (ROE) (14) was 15.2% as of June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) primarily excludes $4.2 million or $0.04 net loss on investments and $5.6 million or $0.05 per share of non-cash amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.

Barry Karfunkel, National General’s CEO, stated: “Our second quarter 2019 results continue to highlight the earnings capabilities of our platform. Our P&C segment was able to generate a 92.6% combined ratio. Our A&H segment continues to grow profitably with a combined ratio of 82.6% in the quarter, utilizing our suite of products and owned distribution. I am pleased with the continued execution of our strategy of focused underwriting discipline.”

*NOTE: Unless specified otherwise, discussion of our second quarter 2019 and 2018 results do not include financial results from the Reciprocal Exchanges, which are presented within our consolidated financial results within this release but are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders.

Overview of Second Quarter 2019 as Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Property & Casualty - Gross written premium decreased by 4.2% to $1,021.1 million, net written premium increased by 15.0% to $786.5 million, and net earned premium increased by 11.3% to $818.0 million. Service and fee income grew 7.6% to $113.1 million compared to $105.2 million in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio (12,13) was 92.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 72.6% and an expense ratio (11,13) of 20.0%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 92.9% with a loss and LAE ratio of 73.5% and an expense ratio of 19.4%. The loss and LAE ratio was impacted by pre-tax catastrophe losses of approximately $18.4 million primarily related to weather-related events in the second quarter 2019, compared to $20.5 million of losses in the second quarter 2018. Unfavorable loss development was $10.4 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to favorable loss development of $5.4 million in the second quarter 2018.



Accident & Health - Gross written premium grew by 9.5% to $171.7 million, net written premium grew by 9.7% to $152.7 million, and net earned premium grew by 6.3% to $166.0 million. The A&H gross written premium increase was driven by the continued growth across the entire book. Service and fee income grew 23.3% to $52.9 million compared to $42.9 million in the prior year's quarter, primarily driven by group administration fees and third party technology services fees. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio was 82.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 52.0% and an expense ratio of 30.6%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 88.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 56.6% and an expense ratio of 32.0%. The loss and LAE ratio reflects continued strong performance in both small group self-funded and individual products. Favorable loss development was $8.1 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter 2018.



Gross written premium grew by 9.5% to $171.7 million, net written premium grew by 9.7% to $152.7 million, and net earned premium grew by 6.3% to $166.0 million. The A&H gross written premium increase was driven by the continued growth across the entire book. Service and fee income grew 23.3% to $52.9 million compared to $42.9 million in the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by group administration fees and third party technology services fees. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio was 82.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 52.0% and an expense ratio of 30.6%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 88.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 56.6% and an expense ratio of 32.0%. The loss and LAE ratio reflects continued strong performance in both small group self-funded and individual products. Favorable loss development was $8.1 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter 2018. Reciprocal Exchanges - Results for the Reciprocal Exchanges are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders. Gross written premium was $121.1 million, net written premium was $56.2 million, and net earned premium was $46.6 million. Reciprocal Exchanges combined ratio(12,13) excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets was 100.1% with a loss and LAE ratio of 75.7% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 24.4%.

Second quarter 2019 investment income grew to $35.9 million, compared to $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, with the growth primarily driven by an increase in our investment portfolio. Total investments and cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $4.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased to a $59.9 million gain at June 30, 2019 from a $52.1 million loss at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates which positively impacted bond valuations.

Interest expense was $12.9 million, down from $15.0 million in the prior year’s quarter. Debt was $708.7 million at June 30, 2019, up from $705.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The second quarter of 2019 provision for income taxes was $22.3 million and the effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.2% compared with income taxes of $9.4 million and an effective rate of 17.5% in the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate was impacted by the implementation of tax law changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $2,479.3 million at June 30, 2019, growth of 11.6% from $2,220.8 million at December 31, 2018. Fully diluted book value per share was $17.48 at June 30, 2019, growth of 14.6% from $15.25 at December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve month operating return on average equity (ROE)(14) was 15.2% as of June 30, 2019.

Year-to-Date P&C Segment Notable Large Losses Year Quarter Event P&C Notable Large

Losses and LAE

($ millions) P&C Loss

Ratio Points* EPS

Impact

After Tax 2019 Q2 Weather-related Events $18.4 2.2% $0.13 2019 Q1 Winter Weather $12.1 1.6% $0.08 2018 Q2 Spring Weather-related and Texas Hail Events $20.5 2.8% $0.15 2018 Q1 Winter Weather $14.2 2.0% $0.10

* Loss and LAE ratio points related to P&C net earned premium in quarter the loss event was recorded.

Additional Items

Auto and Homeowners Quota Share Renewals.



Effective July 1, 2019, the Company renewed its auto quota share reinsurance agreement for a two year term. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company cedes 10.0% of net liability under new and renewal auto policies with the ability to increase the cession to up to 30.0% and decrease the cession down to 5.0% under certain conditions. The Company receives a 31.2% provisional ceding commission on premiums ceded to the reinsurer during the term of the Auto Quota Share Agreement, subject to a sliding scale adjustment to a maximum of 32.8% if the loss ratio for the reinsured business is 64.7% or less and a minimum of 30.0% if the loss ratio is 67.5% or higher.



Effective July 1, 2019, the Company renewed its homeowners quota share reinsurance agreement for a one year term. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company cedes 40.0% of net liability under homeowners policies and receives a 36.0% ceding commission on new and renewal business and a portion of the in-force business. A portion of the in-force business is being run-off under the prior agreements. The weighted average expected ceding commission for all in-force business and new and renewal homeowners business is 37.5% over the contract term.

Conference Call

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET, Chief Executive Officer Barry Karfunkel and Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner will review results and discuss business conditions via a conference call that may be accessed as follows:

800 Access Number: 800-346-7359 973 Access Number: 973-528-0008 Conference Entry Code: 620532 Webcast Registration: http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be accessible from 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 by dialing either 800-332-6854 (toll-free) within the U.S. or 973-528-0005 outside the U.S. and entering passcode 620532. In addition, a replay of the webcast can also be retrieved at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations.



About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, lender-placed, supplemental health and other niche insurance products.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and “believe” or their variations or similar terminology. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, non-receipt of expected payments from insureds or reinsurers, changes in interest rates, a downgrade in the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries, the effect of the performance of financial markets on our investment portfolio, our ability to accurately underwrite and price our products and to maintain and establish accurate loss reserves, estimates of the fair value of investments, development of claims and the effect on loss reserves, large loss activity including hurricanes and wildfires, the cost and availability of reinsurance coverage, the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues, the effect of unpredictable catastrophic losses, changes in the demand for our products, our degree of success in integrating acquired businesses, the effect of general economic conditions, state and federal legislation, the effects of tax reform, regulations and regulatory investigations into industry practices, risks associated with conducting business outside the United States, developments relating to existing agreements, disruptions to our business relationships with third party vendors or agencies, breaches in data security or other disruptions involving our technology, heightened competition, changes in pricing environments, and changes in asset valuations. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Income Statement - Second Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 1,192,762 $ 121,146 $ 1,313,908 $ 1,222,468 $ 117,981 $ 1,340,449 Net written premium 939,178 56,220 995,398 823,127 66,848 889,975 Net earned premium 984,021 46,630 1,030,651 891,103 51,803 942,906 Ceding commission income 43,346 16,846 60,192 41,982 13,426 55,408 Service and fee income 166,049 1,516 148,908 (A) 148,108 445 130,501 (G) Net investment income 35,949 2,124 35,131 (B) 26,183 2,205 25,995 (H) Net gain (loss) on investments (5,274 ) 44 (5,230 ) (18,736 ) (968 ) (19,704 ) Total revenues $ 1,224,091 $ 67,160 $ 1,269,652 (C) $ 1,088,640 $ 66,911 $ 1,135,106 (I) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 680,246 $ 35,289 $ 715,535 $ 628,650 $ 41,678 $ 670,328 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 185,951 8,175 194,126 171,300 10,560 181,860 General and administrative expenses 244,827 21,597 247,767 (D) 219,662 22,819 224,429 (J) Interest expense 12,925 2,942 12,925 (E) 15,038 2,393 15,038 (K) Total expenses $ 1,123,949 $ 68,003 $ 1,170,353 (F) $ 1,034,650 $ 77,450 $ 1,091,655 (L) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 100,142 $ (843 ) $ 99,299 $ 53,990 $ (10,539 ) $ 43,451 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,266 (25 ) 22,241 9,442 (2,901 ) 6,541 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 77,876 (818 ) 77,058 44,548 (7,638 ) 36,910 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — (818 ) (818 ) — (7,638 ) (7,638 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 77,876 — 77,876 44,548 — 44,548 Less: dividends on preferred shares 8,925 — 8,925 7,875 — 7,875 Net income available to common stockholders $ 68,951 $ — $ 68,951 $ 36,673 $ — $ 36,673

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(18,657), (B) $(2,942), (C) $(21,599), (D) $(18,657), (E) $(2,942), (F) $(21,599) || (G) $(18,052), (H) $(2,393), (I) $(20,445), (J) $(18,052), (K) $(2,393) and (L) $(20,445).

Income Statement - Year to Date

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 2,596,971 $ 226,715 $ 2,823,686 $ 2,559,510 $ 215,670 $ 2,773,579 (G) Net written premium 2,054,887 105,175 2,160,062 1,879,192 117,426 1,996,618 Net earned premium 1,902,520 92,288 1,994,808 1,750,586 97,858 1,848,444 Ceding commission income 94,346 35,380 129,726 74,940 24,936 99,876 Service and fee income 346,437 2,886 314,415 (A) 302,868 2,891 272,623 (H) Net investment income 70,232 4,294 68,576 (B) 51,202 4,349 51,006 (I) Net loss on investments (4,508 ) (700 ) (5,208 ) (18,487 ) (1,099 ) (19,586 ) Total revenues $ 2,409,027 $ 134,148 $ 2,502,317 (C) $ 2,161,109 $ 128,935 $ 2,252,363 (J) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 1,290,030 $ 77,314 $ 1,367,344 $ 1,218,285 $ 86,209 $ 1,304,494 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 389,284 16,760 406,044 328,908 21,662 350,570 General and administrative expenses 487,660 43,109 495,861 (D) 446,955 41,615 455,434 (K) Interest expense 25,924 5,950 25,924 (E) 26,192 4,545 26,192 (L) Total expenses $ 2,192,898 $ 143,133 $ 2,295,173 (F) $ 2,020,340 $ 154,031 $ 2,136,690 (M) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 216,129 $ (8,985 ) $ 207,144 $ 140,769 $ (25,096 ) $ 115,673 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 46,495 (1,748 ) 44,747 28,013 (5,270 ) 22,743 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 169,634 (7,237 ) 162,397 112,756 (19,826 ) 92,930 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — (7,237 ) (7,237 ) — (19,826 ) (19,826 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 169,634 — 169,634 112,756 — 112,756 Less: dividends on preferred shares 16,800 — 16,800 15,750 — 15,750 Net income available to common stockholders $ 152,834 $ — $ 152,834 $ 97,006 $ — $ 97,006

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(34,908), (B) $(5,950), (C) $(40,858), (D) $(34,908), (E) $(5,950), (F) $(40,858) || (G) $(1,601), (H) $(33,136), (I) $(4,545), (J) $(37,681), (K) $(33,136), (L) $(4,545) and (M) $(37,681).





Earnings and Per Share Data

$ in thousands, except shares and per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 68,951 $ 36,673 $ 152,834 $ 97,006 Basic net income per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.34 $ 1.35 $ 0.91 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.34 $ 1.33 $ 0.89 Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 78,140 $ 59,484 $ 167,856 $ 127,107 Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 1.48 $ 1.19 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 1.45 $ 1.16 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 113,178,552 106,969,134 113,097,084 106,864,469 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 116,050,267 109,402,465 116,062,721 109,181,041 Shares outstanding, end of period 113,215,632 107,057,771 Fully diluted shares outstanding, end of period 116,087,347 109,374,343 Book value per share $ 17.92 $ 14.59 Fully diluted book value per share $ 17.48 $ 14.28





Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)(14)

$ in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 68,951 $ 36,673 $ 152,834 $ 97,006 Add (subtract): Net loss on investments 5,274 18,736 4,508 18,487 Equity in (earnings) losses of equity method investments (731 ) 834 203 2,303 Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 7,089 8,217 14,305 15,137 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,443 ) (4,976 ) (3,994 ) (5,826 ) Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 78,140 $ 59,484 $ 167,856 $ 127,107 Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1): Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 1.48 $ 1.19 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 1.45 $ 1.16





Balance Sheet

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Total investments (2) $ 4,325,977 $ 321,365 $ 4,539,962 (A) $ 4,013,699 $ 314,411 $ 4,226,806 (H) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 244,051 289 244,340 233,383 200 233,583 Premiums and other receivables, net 1,467,727 65,053 1,532,780 1,338,485 61,327 1,399,812 Reinsurance balances (3) 1,798,741 253,869 2,052,610 2,023,911 253,501 2,277,412 Intangible assets, net 365,685 3,315 369,000 376,532 3,405 379,937 Goodwill 183,430 — 183,430 180,183 — 180,183 Other (4) 751,784 24,024 744,534 (B) 739,068 27,879 741,547 (I) Total assets $ 9,137,395 $ 667,915 $ 9,666,656 (C) $ 8,905,261 $ 660,723 $ 9,439,280 (J) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,692,943 $ 194,297 $ 2,887,240 $ 2,778,689 $ 178,470 $ 2,957,159 Unearned premiums and other revenue 2,099,746 267,086 2,366,832 2,014,965 265,763 2,280,728 Reinsurance payable 554,685 36,733 591,418 615,872 40,393 656,265 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5) 305,045 35,402 309,173 (D) 390,338 33,120 398,058 (K) Debt 708,657 107,380 708,657 (E) 705,795 101,304 705,795 (L) Other 297,057 45,411 342,468 178,764 61,640 240,404 Total liabilities $ 6,658,133 $ 686,309 $ 7,205,788 (F) $ 6,684,423 $ 680,690 $ 7,238,409 (M) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (6) $ 1,132 $ — $ 1,132 $ 1,129 $ — $ 1,129 Preferred stock (7) 450,000 — 450,000 450,000 — 450,000 Additional paid-in capital 1,060,379 — 1,060,379 1,057,783 — 1,057,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 59,910 — 59,910 (52,130 ) — (52,130 ) Retained earnings 907,841 — 907,841 764,056 — 764,056 Total National General Holdings Corp. stockholders’ equity 2,479,262 — 2,479,262 2,220,838 — 2,220,838 Non-controlling interest — (18,394 ) (18,394 ) — (19,967 ) (19,967 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,479,262 $ (18,394 ) $ 2,460,868 $ 2,220,838 $ (19,967 ) $ 2,200,871 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,137,395 $ 667,915 $ 9,666,656 (G) $ 8,905,261 $ 660,723 $ 9,439,280 (N)

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(107,380), (B) $(31,274), (C) $(138,654), (D) $(31,274), (E) $(107,380), (F) $(138,654), (G) $(138,654) || (H) $(101,304), (I) $(25,400), (J) $(126,704), (K) $(25,400), (L) $(101,304), (M) $(126,704) and (N) $(126,704).





Segment Information - Second Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Gross written premium $ 1,021,090 $ 171,672 $ 1,192,762 $ 121,146 $ 1,065,632 $ 156,836 $ 1,222,468 $ 117,981 Net written premium 786,471 152,707 939,178 56,220 683,869 139,258 823,127 66,848 Net earned premium 817,972 166,049 984,021 46,630 734,934 156,169 891,103 51,803 Ceding commission income 39,418 3,928 43,346 16,846 41,720 262 41,982 13,426 Service and fee income 113,112 52,937 166,049 1,516 105,167 42,941 148,108 445 Total underwriting revenues $ 970,502 $ 222,914 $ 1,193,416 $ 64,992 $ 881,821 $ 199,372 $ 1,081,193 $ 65,674 Loss and loss adjustment expense 593,922 86,324 680,246 35,289 540,216 88,434 628,650 41,678 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 137,950 48,001 185,951 8,175 123,183 48,117 171,300 10,560 General and administrative expenses 183,535 61,292 244,827 21,597 172,530 47,132 219,662 22,819 Total underwriting expenses $ 915,407 $ 195,617 $ 1,111,024 $ 65,061 $ 835,929 $ 183,683 $ 1,019,612 $ 75,057 Underwriting income (loss) 55,095 27,297 82,392 (69 ) 45,892 15,689 61,581 (9,383 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 5,412 1,677 7,089 12 6,179 2,038 8,217 (26 ) Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 60,507 $ 28,974 $ 89,481 $ (57 ) $ 52,071 $ 17,727 $ 69,798 $ (9,409 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 72.6 % 52.0 % 69.1 % 75.7 % 73.5 % 56.6 % 70.5 % 80.5 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 20.7 % 31.6 % 22.5 % 24.5 % 20.3 % 33.3 % 22.5 % 37.7 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 93.3 % 83.6 % 91.6 % 100.2 % 93.8 % 89.9 % 93.0 % 118.2 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 72.6 % 52.0 % 69.1 % 75.7 % 73.5 % 56.6 % 70.5 % 80.5 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.0 % 30.6 % 21.8 % 24.4 % 19.4 % 32.0 % 21.6 % 37.7 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12) 92.6 % 82.6 % 90.9 % 100.1 % 92.9 % 88.6 % 92.1 % 118.2 %

NOTE: Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 included $10,396 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $8,135 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $5,383 of favorable development in the P&C segment, and $8,040 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Segment Information - Year to Date

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Gross written premium $ 2,166,755 $ 430,216 $ 2,596,971 $ 226,715 $ 2,168,898 $ 390,612 $ 2,559,510 $ 215,670 Net written premium 1,701,999 352,888 2,054,887 105,175 1,516,581 362,611 1,879,192 117,426 Net earned premium 1,574,891 327,629 1,902,520 92,288 1,440,541 310,045 1,750,586 97,858 Ceding commission income 87,827 6,519 94,346 35,380 74,420 520 74,940 24,936 Service and fee income 232,488 113,949 346,437 2,886 214,740 88,128 302,868 2,891 Total underwriting revenues $ 1,895,206 $ 448,097 $ 2,343,303 $ 130,554 $ 1,729,701 $ 398,693 $ 2,128,394 $ 125,685 Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,118,957 171,073 1,290,030 77,314 1,038,573 179,712 1,218,285 86,209 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 283,435 105,849 389,284 16,760 237,183 91,725 328,908 21,662 General and administrative expenses 367,730 119,930 487,660 43,109 349,215 97,740 446,955 41,615 Total underwriting expenses $ 1,770,122 $ 396,852 $ 2,166,974 $ 137,183 $ 1,624,971 $ 369,177 $ 1,994,148 $ 149,486 Underwriting income (loss) 125,084 51,245 176,329 (6,629 ) 104,730 29,516 134,246 (23,801 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 10,897 3,408 14,305 23 11,579 3,558 15,137 (53 ) Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 135,981 $ 54,653 $ 190,634 $ (6,606 ) $ 116,309 $ 33,074 $ 149,383 $ (23,854 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 71.0 % 52.2 % 67.8 % 83.8 % 72.1 % 58.0 % 69.6 % 88.1 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.0 % 32.1 % 22.9 % 23.4 % 20.6 % 32.5 % 22.7 % 36.2 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 92.0 % 84.3 % 90.7 % 107.2 % 92.7 % 90.5 % 92.3 % 124.3 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 71.0 % 52.2 % 67.8 % 83.8 % 72.1 % 58.0 % 69.6 % 88.1 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.3 % 31.1 % 22.2 % 23.4 % 19.8 % 31.4 % 21.9 % 36.3 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12) 91.3 % 83.3 % 90.0 % 107.2 % 91.9 % 89.4 % 91.5 % 124.4 %

NOTE: Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included $4,882 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $18,987 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $20,552 of favorable development in the P&C segment, and $11,423 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the six months ended June 30, 2018.





Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 915,407 $ 195,617 $ 1,111,024 $ 65,061 $ 835,929 $ 183,683 $ 1,019,612 $ 75,057 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 593,922 86,324 680,246 35,289 540,216 88,434 628,650 41,678 Less: Ceding commission income 39,418 3,928 43,346 16,846 41,720 262 41,982 13,426 Less: Service and fee income 113,112 52,937 166,049 1,516 105,167 42,941 148,108 445 Operating expense 168,955 52,428 221,383 11,410 148,826 52,046 200,872 19,508 Net earned premium $ 817,972 $ 166,049 $ 984,021 $ 46,630 $ 734,934 $ 156,169 $ 891,103 $ 51,803 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 20.7 % 31.6 % 22.5 % 24.5 % 20.3 % 33.3 % 22.5 % 37.7 % Total underwriting expenses $ 915,407 $ 195,617 $ 1,111,024 $ 65,061 $ 835,929 $ 183,683 $ 1,019,612 $ 75,057 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 593,922 86,324 680,246 35,289 540,216 88,434 628,650 41,678 Less: Ceding commission income 39,418 3,928 43,346 16,846 41,720 262 41,982 13,426 Less: Service and fee income 113,112 52,937 166,049 1,516 105,167 42,941 148,108 445 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 5,412 1,677 7,089 12 6,179 2,038 8,217 (26 ) Operating expense before amortization and impairment 163,543 50,751 214,294 11,398 142,647 50,008 192,655 19,534 Net earned premium $ 817,972 $ 166,049 $ 984,021 $ 46,630 $ 734,934 $ 156,169 $ 891,103 $ 51,803 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.0 % 30.6 % 21.8 % 24.4 % 19.4 % 32.0 % 21.6 % 37.7 %

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 1,770,122 $ 396,852 $ 2,166,974 $ 137,183 $ 1,624,971 $ 369,177 $ 1,994,148 $ 149,486 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,118,957 171,073 1,290,030 77,314 1,038,573 179,712 1,218,285 86,209 Less: Ceding commission income 87,827 6,519 94,346 35,380 74,420 520 74,940 24,936 Less: Service and fee income 232,488 113,949 346,437 2,886 214,740 88,128 302,868 2,891 Operating expense 330,850 105,311 436,161 21,603 297,238 100,817 398,055 35,450 Net earned premium $ 1,574,891 $ 327,629 $ 1,902,520 $ 92,288 $ 1,440,541 $ 310,045 $ 1,750,586 $ 97,858 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.0 % 32.1 % 22.9 % 23.4 % 20.6 % 32.5 % 22.7 % 36.2 % Total underwriting expenses $ 1,770,122 $ 396,852 $ 2,166,974 $ 137,183 $ 1,624,971 $ 369,177 $ 1,994,148 $ 149,486 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,118,957 171,073 1,290,030 77,314 1,038,573 179,712 1,218,285 86,209 Less: Ceding commission income 87,827 6,519 94,346 35,380 74,420 520 74,940 24,936 Less: Service and fee income 232,488 113,949 346,437 2,886 214,740 88,128 302,868 2,891 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 10,897 3,408 14,305 23 11,579 3,558 15,137 (53 ) Operating expense before amortization and impairment 319,953 101,903 421,856 21,580 285,659 97,259 382,918 35,503 Net earned premium $ 1,574,891 $ 327,629 $ 1,902,520 $ 92,288 $ 1,440,541 $ 310,045 $ 1,750,586 $ 97,858 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.3 % 31.1 % 22.2 % 23.4 % 19.8 % 31.4 % 21.9 % 36.3 %





Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 611,312 $ 632,225 (3.3 )% $ 511,952 $ 485,724 5.4 % $ 542,834 $ 486,438 11.6 % Homeowners 190,037 190,706 (0.4 )% 108,404 50,304 nm 102,008 79,658 28.1 % RV/Packaged 61,314 59,999 2.2 % 58,167 59,118 (1.6 )% 49,411 48,993 0.9 % Small Business Auto 83,829 84,986 (1.4 )% 65,420 63,432 3.1 % 60,059 60,104 (0.1 )% Lender-placed insurance 58,859 80,599 (27.0 )% 37,214 14,887 nm 60,278 53,694 12.3 % Other 15,739 17,117 (8.1 )% 5,314 10,404 (48.9 )% 3,382 6,047 (44.1 )% Total Premium $ 1,021,090 $ 1,065,632 (4.2 )% $ 786,471 $ 683,869 15.0 % $ 817,972 $ 734,934 11.3 % Accident & Health Group 75,036 59,233 26.7 % 57,960 48,827 18.7 % 57,949 48,839 18.7 % Individual 82,799 78,464 5.5 % 82,652 78,464 5.3 % 83,916 79,329 5.8 % International 13,837 19,139 (27.7 )% 12,095 11,967 1.1 % 24,184 28,001 (13.6 )% Total Premium $ 171,672 $ 156,836 9.5 % $ 152,707 $ 139,258 9.7 % $ 166,049 $ 156,169 6.3 % Total National General $ 1,192,762 $ 1,222,468 (2.4 )% $ 939,178 $ 823,127 14.1 % $ 984,021 $ 891,103 10.4 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 43,984 $ 42,065 4.6 % $ 18,661 $ 14,520 28.5 % $ 16,093 $ 12,462 29.1 % Homeowners 76,140 74,895 1.7 % 37,211 52,016 (28.5 )% 30,225 39,109 (22.7 )% Other 1,022 1,021 0.1 % 348 312 11.5 % 312 232 34.5 % Total Premium $ 121,146 $ 117,981 2.7 % $ 56,220 $ 66,848 (15.9 )% $ 46,630 $ 51,803 (10.0 )% Consolidated Total $ 1,313,908 $ 1,340,449 (2.0 )% $ 995,398 $ 889,975 11.8 % $ 1,030,651 $ 942,906 9.3 %

nm - not meaningful

Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 1,377,993 $ 1,357,437 1.5 % $ 1,170,872 $ 1,039,721 12.6 % $ 1,053,388 $ 940,654 12.0 % Homeowners 342,079 331,993 3.0 % 193,649 142,900 35.5 % 186,066 161,853 15.0 % RV/Packaged 113,165 109,463 3.4 % 109,764 108,307 1.3 % 99,716 94,682 5.3 % Small Business Auto 169,707 171,230 (0.9 )% 139,606 128,159 8.9 % 127,692 118,666 7.6 % Lender-placed insurance 134,797 165,533 (18.6 )% 79,284 78,101 1.5 % 101,996 114,163 (10.7 )% Other 29,014 33,242 (12.7 )% 8,824 19,393 (54.5 )% 6,033 10,523 (42.7 )% Total Premium $ 2,166,755 $ 2,168,898 (0.1 )% $ 1,701,999 $ 1,516,581 12.2 % $ 1,574,891 $ 1,440,541 9.3 % Accident & Health Group 139,974 115,293 21.4 % 111,910 94,464 18.5 % 111,912 94,478 18.5 % Individual 166,991 153,512 8.8 % 166,775 153,512 8.6 % 166,151 153,195 8.5 % International 123,251 121,807 1.2 % 74,203 114,635 (35.3 )% 49,566 62,372 (20.5 )% Total Premium $ 430,216 $ 390,612 10.1 % $ 352,888 $ 362,611 (2.7 )% $ 327,629 $ 310,045 5.7 % Total National General $ 2,596,971 $ 2,559,510 1.5 % $ 2,054,887 $ 1,879,192 9.3 % $ 1,902,520 $ 1,750,586 8.7 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 80,846 $ 76,362 5.9 % $ 34,306 $ 28,015 22.5 % $ 31,954 $ 25,459 25.5 % Homeowners 143,940 137,416 4.7 % 70,227 88,824 (20.9 )% 59,716 71,880 (16.9 )% Other 1,929 1,892 2.0 % 642 587 9.4 % 618 519 19.1 % Total Premium $ 226,715 $ 215,670 5.1 % $ 105,175 $ 117,426 (10.4 )% $ 92,288 $ 97,858 (5.7 )% Consolidated Total (A) $ 2,823,686 $ 2,773,579 1.8 % $ 2,160,062 $ 1,996,618 8.2 % $ 1,994,808 $ 1,848,444 7.9 %

NOTES: (A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges of $(567) in Personal Auto and $(1,034) in Homeowners Gross Written Premium in 2018, respectively.

Fee Income

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Property & Casualty Service and Fee Income $ 113,112 $ 105,167 7.6 % $ 232,488 $ 214,740 8.3 % Ceding Commission Income 39,418 41,720 (5.5 )% 87,827 74,420 18.0 % Property & Casualty $ 152,530 $ 146,887 3.8 % $ 320,315 $ 289,160 10.8 % Accident & Health Service and Fee Income Group $ 32,862 $ 24,756 32.7 % $ 63,236 $ 49,570 27.6 % Individual 1,242 2,164 (42.6 )% 3,378 3,461 (2.4 )% Third Party Fee 18,833 16,021 17.6 % 47,335 35,097 34.9 % Total Service and Fee Income 52,937 42,941 23.3 % 113,949 88,128 29.3 % Ceding Commission Income 3,928 262 nm 6,519 520 nm Accident and Health $ 56,865 $ 43,203 31.6 % $ 120,468 $ 88,648 35.9 % Total National General $ 209,395 $ 190,090 10.2 % $ 440,783 $ 377,808 16.7 % Reciprocal Exchanges Service and Fee Income $ 1,516 $ 445 nm $ 2,886 $ 2,891 (0.2 )% Ceding Commission Income 16,846 13,426 25.5 % 35,380 24,936 41.9 % Reciprocal Exchanges $ 18,362 $ 13,871 32.4 % $ 38,266 $ 27,827 37.5 % Consolidated Total (A) $ 209,100 $ 185,909 12.5 % $ 444,141 $ 372,499 19.2 %

nm - not meaningful

NOTES: (A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges in Service and Fee Income of $(18,657) and $(18,052) in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(34,908) and $(33,136) in the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Additional Disclosures

(1) References to operating earnings and basic and diluted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures defined by the Company as net income/loss and basic and diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax net gain or loss on investments (including foreign exchange gain or loss), other-than-temporary impairment losses, earnings or losses of equity method investments (related parties), deferred tax asset impairment, non-cash impairment of goodwill and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and any significant non-recurring or infrequent items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The Company believes operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS are relevant measures of the Company’s profitability because operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS contain the components of net income upon which the Company’s management has the most influence and excludes factors outside management’s direct control and non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Total investments includes $235,141 and $233,723 in related parties at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(3) Reinsurance balances includes $5,664 and $7,425 from related parties at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(4) Other includes $2,376 and $2,362 from related parties at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(5) Accounts payable and accrued expenses includes $2,454 and $69,874 to related parties at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(6) Common stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,215,632 shares - June 30, 2019; authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 112,940,595 shares - December 31, 2018.

(7) Preferred stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - June 30, 2019; authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2018.

(8) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (loss ratio) is calculated by dividing loss and loss adjustment expense by net earned premium.

(9) Operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing operating expense by net earned premium. Operating expense consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income and service and fee income. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business.

(10) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio (non-GAAP)(9) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management uses operating expense ratio (non-GAAP) and combined ratio (non-GAAP) to evaluate financial performance against historical results and establish targets. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(11) Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing the operating expense before amortization and impairment by net earned premium. Operating expense before amortization and impairment consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income and service and fee income less non-cash amortization of intangible assets and non-cash impairment of goodwill. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business. Management believes that this measure provides a more useful comparison to the operating expense ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions.

(12) Combined ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP)(11) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management believes that this measure of underwriting profitability provides a more useful comparison to the combined ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(13) Combined ratio (non-GAAP), operating expense ratio (non-GAAP), combined ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) and operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules. Other companies may calculate these ratios differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(14) Trailing twelve month operating return on average equity is the ratio of the previous twelve months operating earnings (non-GAAP) to average shareholders’ equity for the same twelve-month period. Average shareholders’ equity is the sum of the shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of the period divided by two. In the opinion of the Company’s management this ratio is an important indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and capital management. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of net income to operating earnings, which is the Non-GAAP component of the operating return on average equity.

(15) Combined ratio excluding losses from various weather-related events, is calculated by taking the combined ratio as defined in Note 12, and adjusting it to exclude the total net losses of $18.4 million and $20.5 million from these events for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company believes this measure enhances investors’ understanding of our results by eliminating what we believe are volatile and unusual events.

Year Combined Ratio

(12) Impact of

Weather-related

Events Combined Ratio

Excluding

Weather-related

Events (15) 2019 P&C Segment 92.6% 2.2% 90.4% 2019 Overall NGHC 90.9% 1.2% 89.7% 2018 P&C Segment 92.9% 2.8% 90.1% 2018 Overall NGHC 92.1% 2.3% 89.8%

(16) Our products in the P&C segment include personal auto, homeowners, RV/Packaged, small business auto, lender-placed insurance and other products. The personal auto product includes policies for standard, preferred and nonstandard automobile insurance. The homeowners product includes multiple-peril policies and personal umbrella coverage to the homeowner. The RV/Packaged product offers policies that include RV automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage and full-time liability coverage. The small business auto product offers policies that include liability and physical damage coverage for light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles. The lender-placed insurance product offers fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. Our products and revenue in the A&H segment include group, individual and third party fees. The group product includes revenue from our small group self-funded product. The individual product line includes revenue from our supplemental products including short-term medical, accident/AD&D, hospital indemnity, cancer/critical illness, dental and term life insurance. Third party fees include commission and general agent fees for selling policies issued by third-party insurance companies, fees generated through selling our technology products to third parties and fees from our international health insurance offerings.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations Department

Phone: 212-380-9462

Email: InvestorRelations@NGIC.COM



