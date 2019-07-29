Flow Capital Receives Repayment of mCloud Note

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or “Flow”) is pleased to announce that it has received repayment of its USD $2,000,000 note from Universal mCloud Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) (“mCloud”).



In January 2019, Flow Capital closed the sale of its Royalty Agreement with Agnity Global (“Agnity”) to mCloud for the purchase price of USD $153,227 paid at close, and USD $2,000,000 in the form of a senior secured note for a term of up to twelve months, paying monthly interest of USD $41,667 and upon repayment, CAD $525,000 or 1.5 million mCloud shares. As of today, Flow Capital has received the repayment of the USD $2,000,000 senior secured note and 1.5 million shares of mCloud.

Total cash returns from the Agnity and mCloud agreements exceed USD $3,900,000 on a USD $2,750,000 investment. In addition to the 1.5 million mCloud shares received pursuant to the note repayment, Flow Capital will earn another 3.5 million shares if certain milestones are met by January 2025.

“This deal was a win-win for Flow and mCloud,” said Robb McLarty, Chief Investment Officer of Flow Capital. “We are pleased with this outcome and have locked in a 1.43X cash return, and retained significant upside potential through mCloud shares given mCloud’s impressive growth in the AI-assisted infrastructure management space. We are pleased to remain investors and congratulate mCloud for its recent fundraise and acquisition of Autopro.”

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

