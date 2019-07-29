CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, ZUO, RBGLY and MNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Allegations: Box, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Class Period: April 12, 2018 - May 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

Allegations: Zuora, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS: RBGLY)

Class Period: On behalf of all purchasers of Reckitt American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from July 28, 2014 through April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2019

Allegations: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) defendants had engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate the sales of Suboxone Film by more than $3 billion by falsely touting the drug’s purportedly superior efficacy and safety as compared to tablets; (b) contrary to defendants’ public statements, the FDA and internal Company documents had concluded that Suboxone Film posed a potentially greater risk of abuse and child endangerment than other available treatments; (c) defendants had fabricated a safety scare involving Suboxone Tablets in order to unlawfully delay and prevent generic competition; (d) defendants had engaged in a massive marketing campaign that had misrepresented the purported benefits of Suboxone Film as compared to Suboxone Tablets to doctors, healthcare providers, government regulators and investors; (e) defendants had encouraged Suboxone sales through medical providers that they knew were overprescribing the drug, facilitating the drug’s abuse and/or prescribing it in a careless and clinically unwarranted manner, often to hundreds of individuals at a time; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Reckitt’s revenues, net income an d earnings were artificially inflated and the product of illicit business practices; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, Reckitt and Reckitt Pharma were exposed to extraordinary undisclosed legal and reputational risks that could result in billions of dollars in fines, lost business and legal judgments or other monetary penalties.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - July 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2019

Allegations: Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (ii) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

