ReFresh Aesthetic Center™ Relaunches CoolSculpting®

Milwaukee Area’s Top Medical Aesthetic Center’s Team Kick Off the Summer with a Focus on Nonsurgical Fat-Reduction

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the most popular body contouring treatments available today, CoolSculpting® represents a safe and effective fat-reduction option that allows women and men alike to sculpt their bodies by targeting areas of unwanted fat. ReFresh Aesthetic Center™ has previously offered the service, but took the early days of summer in 2019 to unveil a “re-launch” of CoolSculpting ® for the Milwaukee region. June saw a CoolSculpting®-focused promotion, with education and more continuing into July and August.



Summer is the time when many people focus on unwanted fat. Unfortunately, even people who stuck to their New Year’s resolutions and lost weight over half a year of diet and exercise may find that they have bulges that simply won’t go away. This is because, during adulthood, the number of fat cells a body gained during childhood and puberty changes very little. The same goes for where this fat is distributed.

Losing weight doesn’t mean losing fat cells , which merely shrink in size to produce slimmer contours in certain areas. There is no safe, self-directed way to control which fat cells shrink and when.

CoolSculpting® is a non-invasive treatment that directly targets diet- and exercise-resistant bulges. Since fat cells are more sensitive to cold than surrounding skin and tissue, fat cells are “frozen” beneath the skin and gradually metabolized by the body.

CoolSculpting® is not a weight loss procedure, but can yield visible fat reduction of 20 to 25 percent per session. Optimal results will take a few months to appear. Provided that a patient maintains his or her weight following a successful treatment, results are long lasting. Ideal candidates are in overall good physical health and close to their ideal weight.

The treatment is FDA-approved for use on multiple different areas, including submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline), the thighs, abdomen, and flanks. It can be used to address bra fat, back fat, and bulges underneath the buttocks (banana roll) and on the upper arms. Some patients may experience mild stinging, aching, cramping, or coldness during and after the treatment, but side effects are generally minor and resolve on their own.

