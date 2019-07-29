UPDATE -- Newest models of mobility enhancing Independence Chairs™ arrive in the U.S.; User-friendly design and latest technology mean safer mobility, more freedom

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa-based Enable Me , one of the largest U.S. providers of movement therapy devices for people with neuro-muscular injury or disease, announces the arrival in the U.S. of the newest versions of the freedom-enhancing Independence Chair™ . The sturdy, stable, customizable chairs help those with walking or standing challenges move about freely and more independently.



“The life-changing Independence Chair™ is in high demand globally because no other mobility enhancing device has its unique features that many people need to help them regain their physical independence and self-reliance previously lost due to an accident, age, disease or military service related injury,” commented Mike Laky, CEO of Enable Me. “Enable Me is absolutely proud to be a provider of the Independence Chair™, and we cherish our role in helping improve the quality of life for people who use them.”

The Independence Chair™ was developed to provide a better quality of life for people who want to:

Move about freely from a safe, seated position using active foot propulsion.

Transfer more safely and independently to and from the Independence Chair™ using the adjustable seat height and armrests, as well as the easy-to-use central wheel locking system.

Work comfortably at their desk or counter and reach items normally out of reach in the kitchen or office using the Independence Chair’s™ height adjustment.

Acquire an Independence Chair™ to help a parent, grandparent or other loved one be able to move about the home, office or other location more safely and self-sufficiently while increasing their ability to perform daily tasks independently.

