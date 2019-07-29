Craft Vodka Industry Outlook, 2019-2023: The Market is Witnessing Increasing Investments and Mergers & Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Craft Vodka Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The craft vodka market will register a CAGR of almost 30% by 2023.



The strengthening distribution network through frequent collaborations and partnerships will foster the craft vodka market during the forecast period.



Various players are focusing on entering into strategic collaborations and deals to strengthen their product portfolio and geographic presence. The rising collaborations among the companies for leveraging healthy macroeconomic factors in emerging and developed economies will further fuel the craft vodka market growth during the forecast period.



Frequent number of product launches



One of the growth drivers of the global craft vodka market is the frequent number of product launches. Market player focus on innovating their products by incorporating ingredients to meet changing customer preferences, which subsequently drive the market growth



Volatility in raw material prices



One of the challenges in the growth of the global craft vodka market is the volatility in raw material prices. Corn is one of the major raw materials used to produce craft vodka, and any fluctuations in its price adversely affect production levels and subsequently, the revenues of craft distillers.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The increasing demand for craft spirits, including craft vodka, has encouraged several vendors to incorporate innovative product packaging solutions to attract more consumers and broaden their market share.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTILLER TYPE



Comparison by distiller type

Large craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Medium craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Small craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distiller type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus on improved packaging

Investments and M&A in the craft vodka sector

Ethnic and indigenous appeal associated with craft vodka

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Heaven Hill Brands

St. George Spirits

Suntory Holdings Limited

Tito's Handmade Vodka

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

