Mobile Biometrics: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections to 2023 -- Rise of 3D Sensors and In-Display Fingerprint Sensors

The rapid popularity of monetary transactions done via a mobile device will act as one of the prominent growth drivers of the global mobile biometrics market.



The emergence of different mobile wallet enterprises that are expanding their global reach by offering discounts to their customers will encourage usage of mobile-based monetary transactions. The availability of affordable smartphones has further fueled the demand for m-commerce. To ensure convenience and security, smartphone manufacturers are increasingly integrating biometric solutions in their product offerings.



Governments in the emerging economies are encouraging the use of mobile banking solutions to offer financial services to the unbanked population. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate because of the decline in year-over-year growth.



Demand for mobile biometrics to tackle fraud



The growing focus on ensuring security during data transfers have increased the demand for mobile authentication services. Mobile phone manufacturers are increasingly implementing biometric solutions in their products to ensure security in their offerings. For instance, mobile payment solutions providers such as Apple Pay request their customers to authenticate via biometrics.



Privacy concerns related to storing biometric data



The probabilities of a data breach in biometrics are high when compared with other digital authentication options such as passwords or tokens. There is a high chance of enterprises storing critical biometric information of users, which increases privacy concerns associated with the storage of biometric data. This is expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the global mobile biometrics market size.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Egis Technology Inc. and Fingerprint Cards AB have intensified competition. Factors such as the growing demand for m-commerce and the demand for mobile biometrics to tackle fraud will provide significant growth opportunities for mobile biometrics companies.



Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Access control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mobile payment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Authentication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Fingerprint recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Face recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Behavioral biometrics

Rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors

Multimodal biometrics solutions

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Egis Technology Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Precise Biometrics AB

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

