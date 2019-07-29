Food-Grade Industrial Gases: World Market Projected to Witness a CAGR of More Than 8% During 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food-Grade Industrial Gases Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New product launches



The food-grade industrial gases market is witnessing a significant increase in the launch of new products by vendors. Successful new product launches help vendors to increase their revenue flow and market share. The increasing launch of new products using food-grade gases for preservation as well as enhancement of food products will drive the growth of the food-grade industrial gases market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing number of microbreweries



Several countries across the world, especially countries in Europe and North America, have witnessed significant growth in the number of microbreweries in the last few years. The US, the UK, and Germany have the greatest number of microbreweries in the world. The increasing number of microbreweries globally will increase the demand for food-grade industrial gases that are used at various stages of beer production, shipment, and storage.

Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as new product launches, increasing M&A activities, increasing investments in law vendors. However, health issues associated with industrial gases, criticalities in gas distribution and gas handling systems and enforcement of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the food-grade industrial gases industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The food-grade industrial gases market analysis considers sales from carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen and other gases. This analysis also considers the sales of food-grade industrial gases in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2018, the carbon dioxide segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for packaged food products and carbonated beverages will play a significant role in the carbon dioxide segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global food-grade industrial gases market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food-grade industrial gases manufacturers, that include:

Air Products & Chemicals

L'Air Liquide

Linde

Messer Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.



Also, the food-grade industrial gases market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oxygen - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of microbreweries

Increased demand for convenience foods

Growing demand for home food preservation

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

L'Air Liquide S.A.

Linde PLC

Messer Group GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

