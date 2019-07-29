Armanino Opens Denver Office

Firm Brings Full Spectrum of Tax, Audit and Consulting Solutions to One of the Fastest-Growing Markets in the Nation

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it opened the doors of its new downtown Denver office, further expanding the firm’s footprint. The Denver team works side by side with experts across the firm’s 13 offices throughout California, Washington and Texas to ensure clients have access to experienced accounting and consulting leaders in their industry.



“Armanino works with many Denver- and Colorado-based businesses. With a steady increase in engagements in the region and a rapidly growing economy, we saw this market as a natural expansion,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Denver has long been a gateway to the West, making it a key market for many of the firm’s industry specialties and a region with a strong talent pool to draw on.”

The distribution, manufacturing and technology sectors combine to make up nearly half the region’s GNP, while its cannabis industry is expected to grow 32% in the next four years. Add in that Colorado’s booming startup activity is ranked fifth in the nation, and Armanino is a great fit — with deep expertise in these industries, along with the resources and solutions — to meet difficult, sector-specific challenges.

Manufacturing, tech and distribution companies must deal with complex issues such as revenue recognition, ASC 606 compliance, valuation, state and international tax, and SOX compliance. Armanino deploys a wide variety of solutions to make a positive impact on the CFO organization, including outsourced accounting and finance, corporate tax, audit, and technology consulting solutions like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adaptive Insights and Power BI.

Earlier this year, the firm launched its Cannabis practice to complement the growing cannabis industry throughout the western United States and provide help for common cannabis business problems, such as disallowance of expenses under IRS Section 280E. Armanino is also skilled at introducing the financial checks needed by investors, such as third-party review of the cash management process, validation of controls and budgeting and forecasting models.

The new office is located at 999 18th Street, Suite S 1400, Denver, Colorado 80202. For business inquiries please contact Chris Becze, partner and market lead at (720) 617-1360.

For more information on all of Armanino’s offerings, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



