Soracom Delivers On-Demand Remote Access for IoT Devices with SORACOM Napter

New service gives developers secure access to connected devices on-demand, without server configuration or on-device agents

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced general availability of the SORACOM Napter service for remote access to IoT devices.



Unlike most existing solutions, SORACOM Napter allows secure remote device without any need for additional device configuration, agent installation, or preparation of a server environment. Developers can initiate remote sessions on demand using the Soracom user console, API or CLI and communicate with devices using common remote access protocols such as SSH, RDP, VNC, or HTTP/HTTPS.

Typically, accessing IoT devices without compromising security requires establishment of a server environment and activation of private networking and bidirectional LAN services like SORACOM Canal and SORACOM Gate . While it is also possible to access devices by providing them with a fixed public IP address, this approach exposes IoT devices and networks to remote attacks.

Napter solves both of these problems by providing secure device access as needed, when needed, without creating a fixed IP address or establishing a full-time server environment.

"We've always put IoT security first," said Soracom CTO and co-founder Kenta Yasukawa. "That's why we focus on keeping IoT traffic off the public Internet entirely, with virtual peering, private subnets, and even hardwire connection where needed. SORACOM Napster offers many of the same benefits to smaller deployments and earlier stages of development."

George Chrysanthakopoulos, founder dCentralized Systems, LLC, agreed: "dCentralized has ground utility robot prototypes deployed across Washington and Oregon. Before we worked with Soracom, if one went dark we had to get in a car, drive 5 hours and SSH into the unit to triage. With SORACOM Napter we can SSH into our edge devices from anywhere and quickly resolve issues without any complex network configuration and infra from us. As a bonus, their technical support has been outstanding."

Full details and documentation for SORACOM Napter are available at https://www.soracom.io/products/napter/ .

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves over 15,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, Soracom offers affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

Media Contact:

Jake Martin

Soracom

jake@soracom.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.