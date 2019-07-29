Real World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market to Reach $1.64 billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North America commanded the largest share of the global real-world evidence solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

/EIN News/ -- London, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component (RWD, EMR, Claim, Patient Registry, Pharmacy, Service), Application (Oncology, CVD, Neuro, Infection, Regulatory), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Medical Devices, Payers, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2024”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global Real-World Evidence (RWE) solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to reach $1.64 billion by 2024.

With the growing need to achieve better value for healthcare, the importance of real-world evidence (RWE) as a decision-making tool and an important part of drug development and commercialization has also increased. Pharma and biopharma companies now recognize the need to get a better understanding and stronger evidence of product performance, clinical value and cost effectiveness outside the controlled environment and homogeneous setting of a clinical trial i.e. Randomized Clinical Trials (RCT) to inform decision making processes.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4954

The shift towards value-based care, growing focus on personalized health care, delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs, and expanding use of RWE for regulatory decision making supports the growth of RWE solutions market. However, reluctance to rely on real-world studies, uneven quality of real-world data sources, and lack of standards may hamper the growth of the overall RWE solutions market to some extent.

The global real-world evidence solutions market is segmented on the basis of component into data sets, and consulting/ services. The data sets market is further segmented into disparate data sets (EMR/EHR/clinical data, pharmacy data, product/disease registries, claims & billing data, other data) and integrated data sets. On the basis of application, this market is segmented into drug development & approvals (oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas), market access &reimbursement/coverage decisions, medical device development & approvals, clinical decision-making, and other applications. This report also analyzed different end users of RWE solutions which are categorized into pharmaceutical, biotechnology & medical device companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users.

On the basis of component, disparate data segment is estimated to command the largest share in 2019, owing to greater availability and access to individual data sources over integrated data sets, increasing adoption of EHR/EMRs in hospitals, growing use of wearable devices, technological advancement in storage of medical data, growing use of registries, and greater availability of claims data. However, integrated data sets are expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, drug development and approvals segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall RWE solutions market, owing to significant demand of RWD and RWE to accelerate drug discovery and development, increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D, and growing inclination of regulatory bodies towards RWE.

On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall RWE solutions market in 2019. The largest share and highest growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing focus to avoid costly drug recalls, increasing importance of RWE studies in drug development and approvals, and increasing need to assess drug performance in real-world settings and post-market surveillance.

Speak to our expert analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4954

Geographically, the global real-world evidence solutions market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North American region commanded the largest share of this market and is also anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the significant availability of real-world data sets, growing focus on value-based care, rising R&D expenditure by the biopharma companies, and greater emphasis on early drug/device development and approvals. In addition, presence of major RWE players in the region, and implementation of 21st Century Cures Act (December 2016), and FDA’s Framework for RWE (December 2018) in the U.S. further supports the growth of this market in this region.

A majority of players in the real-world evidence solutions market are entering into strategic alliances, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to enrich their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions. Some of the leading players in operating in the global real-world evidence solutions market are Anthem, Inc., Clinigen Group plc, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, ICON plc, IQVIA, Optum, Inc., Oracle, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, SAS Institute Inc., and Syneos Health among several others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 166 pages with 134 market data tables & 49 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Real-World-Evidence-Solutions-Market-4954/

Scope of the Report:

Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Component

Data Sets Disparate data sets EMR/EHR/Clinical data Pharmacy data Product/disease registries Claims & billing Data Other data Integrated data sets

Consulting/ Services

Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Application

Drug development & approvals, by Therapeutic Area Oncology Cardiovascular Disease Neurology Immunology Other Therapeutic Areas

Market access &reimbursement/coverage decisions

Medical device development & approvals

Clinical decision-making

Other applications

Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical, biotechnology & medical device companies

Healthcare payers

Healthcare providers

Other End users

Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4954

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market (HIT Market) By Product (EMR, EHR, MHealth, PHM, LIS, RIS, VNA, PACS, RCM, Analytics, EDI, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payor, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-solutions-market-forecast-2023/

Patient Registry Software Market By Type (Diabetes, Cancer, Rare Diseases, CVD, Orthopedic, Drugs, Device), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), Functionality (PHM, HIE, POC, Research), Database (Public, Commercial), Pricing Model, End User - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/patient-registry-software-market/





About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.