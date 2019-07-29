Cosmetic Dentistry Market To Reach USD 32.73 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size – USD 18.79 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%. Cosmetic Dentistry Industry Trends – Growing adoption of aesthetic dental procedures and strategic developments for Cosmetic Dentistry Market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High prevalence of tooth related diseases, growing geriatric population, immense funding for carrying out R&D activities, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cosmetic Dentistry Market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cosmetic Dentistry Market was valued at USD 18.79 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32.73 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Cosmetic dentistry is used to refer to any dental work that adjusts the appearance of teeth, gums and/or bite. It primarily focuses on improvement in dental aesthetics in colour, position, shape, size, alignment and overall smile appearance. Key recent developments are: In April 2019, 3M introduced a new universal composite, 3M Filtek that offers a modernized technique to both anterior and posterior restorations which results in a strong and aesthetic outcome for the patient.

Procedures which include teeth whitening, change in dental appearance, and intervention of malocclusion are the most frequent treatments that patients undergo in cosmetic dentistry. Geriatric population has fuelled the growth of this industry with old-age-related tooth ailments. Dental tourism has been one of the key factors propelling the growth for cosmetic dentistry. Growing adoption of aesthetic dental procedures has resulted in development of advanced technologies. The major restraints that are delaying the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market are high cost of dental imaging and lack of reimbursement options.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Hungary has emerged as the top destination in Europe for dental tourism with approximately 7,000 visitors every year. Low price of these procedures is the key factor attributed to this growth. For instance, root canal treatment in U.S. starts from USD 550 while in Hungary it is only around USD 69. Zirconium crowns cost over USD 1,250 in the U.S. while it costs only USD 440 in Hungary

In March 2017, Straumann (Switzerland) launched a range of Variobase Abutments such as Crown under its dental Prosthesis product portfolio which is quick, cost-effective, and efficient for the GP or dental laboratory

Cosmetic Dentistry Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 0% in Asia Pacific owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita incomes, a growing middle-class population, and rising dental tourism in emerging countries of this region like China and India

Dental Crowns is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period owing to the rising preference for single-tooth implants and dental bridges

North America is the second largest region with a CAGR of 6.9% due to technological advances and increasing procedures for aesthetic purposes and is largely attributed to the accessibility of an urban healthcare infrastructure

Based on End use, Hospitals segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.7% because they are providing multi-speciality technologies and even presence of surgeons with diagnostic aids which can drive the demand for cosmetic dentistry

Europe is expected to account for the 35.5% of the global Cosmetic Dentistry Market million owing to government funding and support from the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases

Some key market players include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International, Institut Straumann AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market on the basis of product type, application, end use and the regional outlook:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dental Systems And Equipment

Instrument Delivery Systems

Dental Chairs

Dental Hand Pieces

Light Curing Equipment

Dental Scaling Units

Dental CAD/CAM Systems

Dental Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Radiology Equipment Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners

Dental Implants Titanium Implants Zinchronium Implants

Dental Bridges Traditional Bridges Cantilever Bridges Maryland Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dental Veneers

Orthodontic Appliances Fixed Braces Removable Braces

Bonding Agents

Inlays And Onlays

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Redress

Beauty

Other

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

