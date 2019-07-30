Joffrey Long, Private Money Lending Expert Witness, Speaks at Real Estate Lending Educational Conference
Private Money Expert Witness and Lender, Joffrey Long, was a speaker on mortgage practices at the California Mortgage Association's Seminar in San Diego, CA.
"The presentation covered points that lenders could consider in processing, documenting and making/arranging real estate loans with private investor funds," said Joffrey Long.
The presentation included three prominent attorneys, John Hosack, Jason Goldstein, and Michael Flynn, all of the Law Firm, Buchalter.
A number of other topics were presented at the CMA Educational Conference, among which were:
* Disclosures in Cannabis Lending
* Employment Law
* Hazard Insurance Coverage for a Mortgage
