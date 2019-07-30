Joffrey Long, Private Money Lending Expert Witness, Speaks at Real Estate Lending Educational Conference

Joffrey Long

Private Money Expert Witness and Lender, Joffrey Long, was a speaker on mortgage practices at the California Mortgage Association's Seminar in San Diego, CA.

The presentation covered points that lenders could consider in processing, documenting and making/arranging real estate loans with private investor funds.” — Joffrey Long

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Mortgage Association , a leading trade association for private money (hard money) lenders, loan servicers and others involved in making, arranging, or servicing real estate loans provided its multi-topic, two day seminar in San Diego, CA."The presentation covered points that lenders could consider in processing, documenting and making/arranging real estate loans with private investor funds," said Joffrey Long.The presentation included three prominent attorneys, John Hosack, Jason Goldstein, and Michael Flynn, all of the Law Firm, Buchalter.A number of other topics were presented at the CMA Educational Conference, among which were:* Disclosures in Cannabis Lending* Employment Law* Hazard Insurance Coverage for a MortgageFuture CMA Seminars can be found at www.CaliforniaMortgageAssociation.com The law firm, Buchalter, may be found at www.Buchalter.com Joffrey Long's contact information may be found at www.MortgageExpertWitness.net and at www.LoanServicingExpertWitness.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.