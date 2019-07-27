Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! Partner to Increase Play Opportunities for Arvada Kids

Community volunteers build state-of-the-art multi-sport court in five hours at Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA

Arvada, CO, July 27, 2019 -- The Arvada community was revitalized today thanks to a new a kid-designed, state-of-the-art multi-sport court built at Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA. In just five hours, more than 150 volunteers from Foresters Financial™, the YMCA of Metro Denver and the national non-profit KaBOOM! created the new playspace, which will serve more than 1,200 children and their families in the local community for years to come.





"Foresters Financial has always been focused on our purpose – to enrich family and community well-being. We've been doing this for over 140 years, because helping is who we are," said Jim Boyle, President and CEO, Foresters Financial. "We are proud to partner with KaBOOM! on these builds that provide children with exciting new play areas and also give families the opportunity to spend quality time together."

The design for the new multi-sport court is based on drawings created by neighborhood children at a special Design Day event held in May when community members met with organizers from KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial to design their dream playspace. The drawings inspired the final design.

Since 2006, Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! have built 154 beautiful play spaces across 93 cities in 31 states and provinces throughout North America and by the end of 2019, Foresters Financial will have funded more than 160 playgrounds. Thanks to the hard work of over 10,625 Foresters members, sales partners and guests for the last twelve years, Foresters is positively impacting the lives of more than 5.3 million children by providing them with access to play. Through each new playground, families are better able to spend quality time together right in their own neighborhoods, playing alongside Foresters members and community partners.

“The YMCA of Metro Denver is grateful for the collaboration between KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial to bring this special new space to our Arvada wellness center,” said Sue Glass, CEO, YMCA of Metro Denver. “We know it will impact thousands of kids and families within this community, furthering our mission to build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”

Play is the business of childhood and is essential to the physical, cognitive, creative, social and emotional development of every kid. It’s how kids build strong muscles and healthy bodies; it’s how they learn problem-solving, conflict resolution and creativity; it’s how they make friends and build strong bonds with adults. Play is critical to a kid’s ability to thrive.

Foresters Financial is a KaBOOM! Founding Partner and National Partner. Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the balance and active play they need to thrive.

About the YMCA of Metro Denver

The YMCA of Metro Denver is dedicated to the health and well being of all. As a catalyst to transform lives and communities, our programs are embedded throughout metro Denver in wellness centers and through partnerships with other nonprofits and community-serving agencies. Each year, the Y brings together over 72,000 children, teens, members, and volunteers to develop a new generation of change makers, deliver lifestyle medicine and uplift communities. The Y is one of 2,700 YMCA organizations nationwide, collectively helping more than 21 million people learn, grow, and thrive. To join, donate, or get more information, visit www.denverymca.org.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 18 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.1 For more information please visit foresters.com

1. The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An “A” (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.



Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.





About KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom, facebook.com/kaboom and instagram.com/kaboom. #playmatters #PLAYceforKids

