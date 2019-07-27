President dismisses and appoints ambassadors

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 27 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday in Luanda sacked and appointed, the Angolan ambassadors to Mozambique, Morocco, Cape Verde, Singapore and the Democratic Republic of Congo. ,

Thus, the President of the Republic dismissed Brito António Sozinho from the post of ambassador to Mozambique, Benigno de Oliveira Vieira Lopes, ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco and Josefa Guilhermina Coelho da Cruz, Angolan ambassador to the Republic of Cape Verde.

According to a press release from the Civil House of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço also dismissed Fidelino Loy de Jesus Figueiredo from the post of Angolan ambassador to Singapore and José João Manuel, ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In another order, the President of the Republic appointed José João Manuel to the post of Angolan ambassador to Mozambique, Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão, ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Julia de Assunção Cipriano Machado, to the Republic of Cape Verde and Miguel da Costa, to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

