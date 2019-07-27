Cherie Brennan Releases New Single "There Are Days" To Christian Radio

Cherie Brennan

Cherie Brennan Has Recently Released Her New Single To Christian Radio "There Are Days"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter Cherie Brennan has recently released her single "There Are Days" to Christian Radio. She has been on the road with her radio tour, visiting PDs and DJ's at Christian radio stations across the country.

When Brennan was asked her thoughts on her new single, she was quoted saying "There Are Days" is a true answer to those who are searching in the midst of difficult times, containing hope and encouragement that penetrates the shadows of despair - the life preserver in our daily pursuits. Sometimes, we need to be reminded of his omnipotent presence and this song does just that!"

This new single is followed by other successful singles that have been released to Country and Inspirational Country radio since 2013. "Here I Am", her last single was well received by stations across the country including K-Love and Way FM.

Also "Here I Am" has been placed on the first round ballet for the 2019 GMA Dove Awards. This follows last year's single "Mystery" that was also on the ballet for 2018.

Cherie was chosen to be placed on Nashville's one and only Broadway Billboard. This large (Time Square) type billboard sets high in the sky at the split of Braodway and West End in the heart of Music City. With millions of impressions weekly, it let it be known about Brennan's new single "There Are Days"

Cherie was blessed to be approached and signed by her new Christian label Copper Lily, which is an imprint label under MC1 Nashville.

For more information about Cherie and her music you can visit her at www.cheriebrennan.com and also find her on all of social media outlets.

www.cheriebrennan.com

www.facebook.com/cheriebrennanmusic/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/60hosGHLvGkyD9yJ8U9OpA

https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/CherieBrennan

Photo credit:

www.thefactoryphotography.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.