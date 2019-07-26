AMREP Reports Fiscal 2019 Results
/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for its 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 compared to net income of $238,000, or $0.03 per share, for the prior year. These results reflect both continuing and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019. AMREP reported a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000, or $0.30 per share, for its 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2,564,000, or $0.32 per share, for the prior year. Results for 2018 included a non-cash increase in income tax expense arising from certain federal tax law changes enacted during 2018.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Twelve Months Ended April 30,
|2019
|2018
|Revenues from continuing operations
|$
|12,831,000
|$
|8,927,000
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(2,465,000
|)
|$
|(2,564,000
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|$
|3,992,000
|$
|2,802,000
|Net income
|$
|1,527,000
|$
|238,000
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.35
|Income per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,099,000
|8,073,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,145,000
|8,104,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/SECfiles).
CONTACT:
James McMonagle
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(610) 487-0904
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.