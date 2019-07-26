CTI and INTEGRIS launch the inaugural INTEGRIS Clinical Leadership Institute

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with CTI, 33 talented clinician leaders from INTEGRIS have embarked on a yearlong journey to drive high-value care across their healthcare system. The INTEGRIS Clinical Leadership Institute was launched on July 15, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



The Institute includes on-site educational sessions, one-on-one leadership coaching, partnerships with colleagues, and collaboration on organization specific improvement projects.

CTI’s CEO, Mo Kasti, said: “We are so honored to have CTI partner with INTEGRIS on their leadership journey! We look forward to driving high-value care together!”

INTEGRIS is Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit and state-owned health care system, with hospitals, specialty clinics, family care practices and centers of excellence. Caring for their patients is their top priority. As the largest health care system in Oklahoma, they feel it's their responsibility to improve the health of the citizens of their great state.

CTI is a healthcare transformation and innovation company. CTI partners with organizations and leaders to achieve strategic objectives in three critical areas – leadership, strategy, and innovation. CTI has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country create agile strategies, develop high-performing medical staff, transform their cultures, and realize significant and sustainable clinical and operational improvements. Ultimately, CTI saves lives by training doctors to be effective leaders and engaged team members. Their renowned Physician Leadership Institute has prepared thousands of clinicians for leadership roles and helped create cultures of engagement and productivity. CTI offers a range of solutions for organizations of all sizes and budgets, including webinars, boot camps, fellowships, and coaching.

For more information contact: CTI Rana Kasti 813.333.1401 rkasti@ctileadership.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.