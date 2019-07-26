Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Online Tools Make Car Buying Easy and Fun

Trophy Automotive Dealer Group streamlines car buying with online tools that let you search multiple dealerships

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group ’s Online Tools Make Car Buying Easy and FunTrophy Automotive Dealer Group streamlines car buying with online tools that let you search multiple dealerships, find a range of information about vehicles you’re interested in, and locate the ideal vehicle for you.When you bought your last vehicle, you may have visited two or more dealerships to find the ideal car, truck or SUV. Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s online shopping tools make it easy to virtually visit multiple dealerships in the comfort of your home, saving you time and money.Find a New Mercedes, Kia or NissanKnow what make and model you’re looking for? Just enter that information in the New Inventory search tool to find it. Search all six of Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Mercedes, Kia and Nissan dealerships, and the tool will point you to the exact location of the car you want.If you have certain characteristics in mind, for example, an SUV or hatchback, you can search by body style and see every vehicle of that type in stock. You can refine your search by selecting exterior color, drive line (All-Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive, etc.), price range and other features such as entertainment systems, heated or leather seats, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof and more. The tool will return vehicles that match your criteria, give you more information about each vehicle, such as miles per gallon range, and tell you which dealership has the car in stock. You can save your selections to your favorites page and get price alerts from the dealership.Find a Pre-owned VehicleSearch Certified pre-owned vehicles, see specials and find featured vehicles recommended for you with the Pre-Owned Inventory tool. You’ll get detailed information about each recommended vehicle, including mileage, highlighted features like parking sensors and rear camera, folding rear seat, wireless connectivity and blind spot sensor, as well as pricing details. Once you’ve selected a model, you can schedule a test drive and get a trade-in appraisal for your current vehicle.More Shopping Tools to Save You Time and MoneyOur Online Finance Center lets you calculate your monthly payment and estimate the value of your trade-in. Talk to us about the vehicle you want, and we’ll help get you find the financing you need.You can learn about incentives and new and pre-owned vehicle specials using the Specials tool. Most exciting of all, you can visit our Video Gallery to view video of models in our inventory and take a virtual test drive.Trophy Automotive Dealer Group strives to make it as easy, convenient and pleasant as possible to purchase your next vehicle using the latest technology. It’s part of our commitment to providing the highest quality of service for every customer.Contact Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupAndy MalekiTrophy Automotive Dealer Groupandy.maleki@tadg.us(747) 231-5700About Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupTrophy Automotive Dealer Group is a leading automotive dealer group in the United States and has become the benchmark for financial performance, customer satisfaction and innovative digital and mobility solutions. With multiple locations in the greater Los Angeles area, streamlined processes and operational synergies enable efficient operations and excellent customer service for the complete sales and after-sales experience.



